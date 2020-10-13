Plaque unveiling held for Biobank Consortium office

Staff writer, with CNA





A plaque unveiling ceremony was held in Taipei yesterday for an office that would supervise the National Biobank Consortium of Taiwan, an integrated platform that seeks to establish a databank to promote the development of the nation’s biotechnology industry.

The office is at the Zhunan branch of the National Health Research Institute (NHRI) and is headed by NHRI vice president Sytwu Huey-kang (司徒惠康).

It is responsible for establishing cooperation with biobanks, enacting standard operating procedures for biological samples, and collecting data and related medical information from various biobanks.

The office also provides a one-stop window for data access, Sytwu said.

Since the Act Governing the Management of Human Biological Databases (人體生物資料庫管理條例) was promulgated in 2010, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has approved the establishment of 33 biobanks in the nation.

The biobank integration platform was officially established last year to boost the collection and application of biological samples to promote the development of biomedical research, Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said.

The consortium has signed contracts with 25 biobanks and has a collection of 460,000 pieces of data from biobanks.

It has collected biological information from more than 310,000 volunteers and is expected to become the largest human biological database in Asia, Shih said.

The consortium has collected tissue and cell samples from people with lung cancer, liver cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer or oral cancer, as well as from those with chronic diseases, Shih said.

The biobanks are also linked with other government databases, such as health insurance declaration data, death records, cancer registration and rare diseases to enhance data efficiency.