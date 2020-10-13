An investigation into allegations that the wife of National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts Director Lin Chi-Ming (林志明) has been interfering in the museum’s affairs would be concluded in two weeks, the Ministry of Culture (MOC) said yesterday.
The Taichung-based museum is an affiliate of the ministry and the probe is being conducted by the ministry’s Department of Civil Service Ethics.
Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee, where he was asked by lawmakers about controversies surrounding the museum, including media reports that Lin’s wife, Peng An-an (彭安安), has been interfering in the museum’s affairs.
Photo: CNA
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) said that his office has over the past six months received reports from multiple museum employees about Peng’s alleged interference in museum affairs.
Accusations include alleged involvement in maintenance and repair work at the museum, procurement of furniture and its curation, Huang said.
“Should they [museum employees] follow the instructions of the director’s wife or handle various affairs in the museum according to their professional experience in art administration?” Huang asked.
“No one knows what to do,” he added.
Lee said that the ministry would investigate the facts objectively and neutrally, and handle the matter based on the findings of its investigation.
Lin has submitted an application to return to National Taipei University of Education once his temporary transfer period expires, Lee said, adding that he has approved the application.
Lin’s term as museum director is to end on Oct. 26, Lee said, adding that the ministry would ask him to cooperate with its investigation.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Kao Hung-an (高宏安) said that Lin, who was on leave yesterday, should be reprimanded for being absent from the committee meeting.
Asked by Kao whether he thought it was appropriate that Lin had been “avoiding [the committee’s] questioning,” and meetings, Lee said: “Of course it is not very appropriate.”
Lin should face the issues, he added.
The investigation would look at whether any administrative procedures or laws were breached, as well as the director’s management capabilities and the alleged “external intervention,” Lee said.
