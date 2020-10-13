The Jing Chuan Child Safety Foundation yesterday urged the government to amend laws to better protect children against inappropriate discipline or abuse at preschools and daycare centers.
One of the legal amendments proposed by the foundation is to require that surveillance cameras be installed at all preschools to “preserve evidence of inappropriate discipline,” it said.
The purpose of the surveillance cameras would not be to “let parents watch every day,” foundation chief executive officer Lin Yueh-chin (林月琴) told reporters at a news conference in Taipei.
Rather, the foundation hopes that the cameras can be used for verification purposes when evidence is required, she said.
The foundation also said that laws should be amended to “severely punish” infant daycare centers and preschools for inappropriate discipline and child abuse.
A standard operating procedure for reporting and handling suspected cases of inappropriate discipline or child abuse at childcare facilities should be established, the foundation said, adding that details of investigative processes, as well as records of meetings, should be made public.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅), Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧), Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴) and Fan Yun (范雲), as well as DPP New Taipei City Councilor Chang Wei-chien (張維倩), attended the news conference to join the federation in calling for better protection of children at the facilities.
“Protecting children cannot wait,” they chanted with Lin.
Citing his personal observations, Chang Liao said that cases of child abuse often do not lead to administrative penalties, because the parties involved reach a private settlement.
This leads to a “dark figure” in the reporting of child abuse, he said, adding that local governments should record cases regardless of whether a private settlement was reached.
Although proposals to install surveillance cameras have received a backlash from some preschool workers, doing so could also protect them, he said, adding that surveillance cameras can help clarify where the responsibility lies when incidents occur.
The foundation also invited two parents to speak at the news conference.
One of the parents, surnamed Wang (王), said that not only should surveillance cameras be installed at all preschools, but laws should ensure that no blind spots remain.
Audio recordings should also be included, she added.
There are no laws requiring preschools to install surveillance cameras, or to provide footage to parents for review, she said.
The foundation said it also hopes that the student-teacher ratio at childcare facilities can be lowered and that the labor conditions of childcare professionals can be improved.
If teachers are taken good care of, then they can take good care of children, Lin said.
