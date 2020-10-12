Nearly 2 million doses of the influenza vaccine purchased by the government for its free vaccination program have been administered since the annual drive got under way on Monday last week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday.
By Saturday, 1.92 million doses had been administered, a significant increase from the 1.52 million doses during the same period of last year, CDC data showed.
Most of those who have received the shot so far are people 65 and older, for a total of 870,000 doses, the data showed.
People in the 50 to 64 age bracket accounted for 505,000 doses, compared with the 320,000 doses last year, the figures show.
However, children under the age of six account for just 154,000 doses, a drop of nearly 50,000 compared with the 203,000 doses administered last year, data showed.
CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) urged parents to get their young children vaccinated.
Six million doses were purchased this year for Taiwanese and legal residents of Taiwan considered to be at high risk, including children from 6 months of age to senior high-school students, people 50 and older, and those with high-risk chronic or serious diseases.
