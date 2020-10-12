October is the start of the hiking season, but one physician says more hikers should be aware of how common altitude sickness is, and look out for the symptoms.
Wang Shih-hao (王士豪), a physician and researcher, on Tuesday last week said that his studies have shown that about 36 percent of local hikers at high altitudes develop altitude sickness, and young children are the most susceptible.
While the majority of people who develop altitude sickness would only have mild symptoms, such as a headache, in serious cases they could develop a pulmonary or cerebral edema — a buildup of excess fluid in the lungs or brain, Wang said.
Photo courtesy of Wang Shih-hao
Symptoms of such an edema are coughing up blood, difficulty breathing while lying down, stiffness in the neck, nausea or vomiting, dizziness or loss of vision.
If a hiker develops these symptoms, helicopter evacuation should be requested immediately, he said.
Symptoms of altitude sickness generally start to manifest above 2,500m, but the older a person is, the less likely they are to develop symptoms, he said.
One way to avoid altitude sickness is to make a two or three-day trip the month before a high-altitude hike is scheduled to a location at about 2,000m, which would help the body acclimatize to a higher altitude, he said.
If time does not permit an earlier trip, hikers should at least spend one night at 2,500m before going higher, he said.
Slowly acclimatizing to the mountain environment is especially important for those planning to hike for three days or more, he said.
Novices should get some practice on smaller mountains such as Qixingshan (七星山) and Datunshan (大屯山) before taking on high-altitude hikes, he said.
Those without easy access to good hiking trails can get their legs into shape by making repeated climbs up the staircases of their office or residential building, he said.
Climbing 30 flights of stairs in the morning and another 30 in the evening over the course of several days would be good practice, he said.
It is important to wear a backpack while doing so, and gradually increasing the weight in the backpack each day to simulate hiking conditions, Wang said.
However, the legs should get a rest the week before the hiking trip to allow them to recover, he added.
Wang said that he knows full well the challenges of high-altitude hikes, as he was once trapped on a peak by a sudden snow storm for three nights before being rescued by a helicopter.
His father told him that he had the responsibility to do something good for society in return for having been rescued, which led him later on to direct a hiker-rescue program, Wang said.
He used a portable hyperbaric chamber to save the life of a Bunun youth who developed serious pulmonary edema while hiking.
That incident inspired him to launch a program to have portable hyperbaric chamber installed at several mountain huts around the nation, he said.
