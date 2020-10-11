Thai teen recognized for advocacy

Staff writer, with CNA





A Thai teenager raised by an LGBT couple on Friday won an Asian Girl Award for her advocacy against discrimination in media and online platforms.

Siriwan Pornin, 18, was recognized in the human rights category and was selected as this year’s Asian Girl Ambassador.

Raised in an LGBT family, Siriwan was bullied and discriminated against while growing up, said the Garden of Hope Foundation, which organizes the awards, including the Formosan Girl Awards.

She was also banned from traveling overseas as her mothers’ union was not recognized by the law, the foundation said in a statement.

Siriwan has spoken out for children of similar backgrounds since she was 14 and in 2018 became a volunteer with the Sangsan Anakot Yawachon Development Project, a nonprofit focused on family welfare and gender issues, the foundation said.

“Her advocacy is not only beneficial to all children of rainbow families in Thailand, but also globally,” it said.

In a video message played at a ceremony in Taipei, Siriwan thanked the foundation for the award, which she said would encourage her to continue working to empower girls and LGBT families.

Oyunbileg Bazar, a 19-year-old girl in Mongolia, won this year’s community development award.

She started Buried Life: Empowering Future Women Project to provide knowledge and hope to communities and disadvantaged people through technology, the foundation said.

A team of girls from Japan, the Philippines and Nepal won the social innovation award for their work on the app SafeBuddy, designed to help prevent sexual harassment, it said.

Foreign winners were unable to receive their awards in person due to travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, at the 18th Formosan Girl Awards, 15 girls were honored for community development, courage and adventure, special creativity, math and technology, and sports, and another received a special award.

Shen Li-chien (沈利倩), who lost her right leg to an illness at a young age, won the courage and adventure award for her determination in overcoming a disability in pursuing outdoor sports and activities.

Foundation CEO Wang Yue-hao (王玥好) lauded the winners for their passion for life and the actions they took to change their lives.

“Whether it was an illness or a disadvantaged family background, the girls transformed the challenges they faced into opportunities for growth,” Wang said in a statement.

The awards ceremony was held in advance of “Taiwan Girls’ Day,” which was established in 2013 and falls annually on Oct. 11.