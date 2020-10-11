People with asthma, beware falling temperatures: HPA

By Chien Hui-ju and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





People with asthma should try to stay warm during the day, as sharp changes in temperature can lead to flare-ups, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said, as temperatures have fallen by as much as 9°C due to a cold air mass.

Asthma’s most common symptom is a persistent cough, which can be accompanied by wheezing, the agency said.

According to the HPA’s 2017 National Health Interview Survey, the prevalence of asthma in children under the age of 12 was 5.6 percent, and people who have asthma should avoid triggers such as dust, mites, pollen, quick temperature changes, viral infections, second and third-hand smoke, and air pollution.

The airways of people with asthma can be easily irritated, the HPA said, adding that when their symptoms are mild, many people reduce or stop taking their medication, causing asthma attacks to recur.

It is important to regularly visit a doctor and follow their instructions, as severe asthma can lead to respiratory failure, which can be fatal, it said.

To better control asthma as temperatures fall, people should stay warm by wearing a light jacket or scarf, and wear a mask when outside to avoid pollutants, HPA Director-General Wang Ying-wei (王英偉) said.

Warming up before exercising in the morning is important, too, as suddenly inhaling a large quantity of cold morning air stimulates the respiratory tract, Wang said, adding that people with asthma should avoid exercising when air pollution is high.