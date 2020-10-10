Hikers need to get treated for tick bites, doctor says

By Lo Chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Hikers who develop a circular red rash or flu-like conditions within a few days of an outing should seek medical treatment, a Taipei physician said after treating a patient with a tick bite.

Hard and soft ticks exist, but most bites are caused by hard ticks, Cathay General Hospital dermatologist Lo Yang (羅陽) said.

Ticks, parasites found in underbrush in forests or on mountains, climb on animals or humans passing by so that they can feed on their blood, he said.

Tick bites usually go undetected, with most people unaware that they have been bitten until a few days later when a rash appears, he said.

Ticks feed for between two hours and seven days, and naturally fall off the host when finished, Lo said.

A typical bite only causes a rash or swelling, but it could lead to Lyme disease, he said.

Lyme disease, a condition caused by Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria, can result in an expanding rash, fever, headache and fatigue.

The disease can be cured with antibiotics, but left untreated, it can affect the joints, heart and nervous system.

“Lyme disease, if left untreated, can be fatal,” Lo said, adding that doctors normally treat the disease with an antibiotic, such as tetracycline or doxycycline.

“When the weather is nice, people like to get out of the city,” Lo said. “It’s best to wear long-sleeve shirts, pants, gloves and boots when out in nature, to avoid tick bites.”

An insect repellent containing DEET should be used on exposed skin, he added.

A tick that has attached itself to someone, but not started feeding — the tick appears flat — can be removed, but requires a slow, gentle technique, he said.

A tick that has started feeding can often be removed by grasping its mouth with tweezers and slowly pulling it away from the skin, he said, adding that care should be taken to avoid leaving the mouth lodged in the skin.

Anyone bitten by a tick should see a doctor as soon as possible, as Lyme disease takes one to two days to manifest following a bite, Lo added.