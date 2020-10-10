The National Federation of Teachers’ Unions (NFTU) yesterday called on Kang Hsuan Educational Publishing Group (康軒文教集團) to apologize for allegedly bullying a whistle-blower who reported that group chairman Mike Lee (李萬吉) had breached quarantine rules.
The group, one of the nation’s major publishers of curricular materials for primary and secondary schools, operates several schools in Taiwan and China, including Kang Chiao International School in New Taipei City.
The New Taipei City Government last month fined Lee NT$1 million after discovering that he broke his home quarantine six times after returning from abroad, even leaving his cellphone at home to avoid government tracking.
The company, which later identified a female employee who might have reported Lee to the authorities, tried many means to get her to resign, Chinese-language media reported.
Messages to management personnel that were leaked to the media allegedly showed Lee’s instructions to catch the whistle-blower, while a notice posted at the company asked the employee how she dared to come to the workplace after “selling out” the firm, media reported.
UNFIT FOR SCHOOLS
Despite being a supplier of educational materials, the company’s responses in this case go against the spirit of education, federation chairman Ho Chiun-liang (侯俊良) said.
Bullying a whistle-blower shows that the company pays no regard to social responsibility or labor rights, he added.
The federation called on the company to apologize to the public, saying that it would not rule out asking teachers to support a nationwide boycott of the company’s books and products.
Instead of investigating Lee’s unlawful acts, the company chose to punish the whistle-blower, who was just trying to safeguard public health, Ho said.
The company’s actions are no different than the Chinese government’s suppression of late doctor Lee Wenliang (李文亮), who was among the first to caution against COVID-19, he added.
It is ironic that such a company is allowed to operate schools and kindergartens, and produce learning materials for students, the federation said.
Group spokesman Hsu Mu-min (許牧民) said that the company understands the public’s concerns and would implement “proper response measures.”
