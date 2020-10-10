The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 — two arrivals from the Philippines and one from Ukraine — bringing the nation’s total to 527 confirmed cases.
Case No. 527 is a Ukrainian man in his 30s who returned from Ukraine on Sept. 22 and completed his quarantine on Wednesday, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei.
The man’s virus test, paid for by his company, returned positive yesterday, Chuang said, adding that the case is the nation’s first from an east European country.
Photo: CNA
Health authorities identified nine people who had contact with the man, including seven coworkers, he said, adding that they have been placed in isolation.
Two shuttle drivers, who wore masks, have been asked to self-manage their health, Chuang added.
Ukraine, where the COVID-19 transmission rate is still high, had as of yesterday recorded 257,204 confirmed cases, including 4,899 deaths.
Case No. 525, a Filipino in his 20s, and Case No. 526, a Filipina in her 30s, arrived from the Philippines on Sept. 24, but did not have any symptoms, Chuang said.
The CECC had announced that from Sept. 24, arrivals from the Philippines would need virus tests only if they had symptoms, while those without symptoms would be tested before leaving quarantine facilities.
Case No. 525 tested positive yesterday at the end of his quarantine and was hospitalized for treatment, Chuang said.
Case No. 526 tested slightly positive on Wednesday, but a second test on Thursday confirmed that she had contracted the disease, Chuang said, adding that the woman was also hospitalized.
The pair wore masks throughout their flight and did not have contact with other passengers, he added.
Of the nation’s 527 confirmed cases, 488 people have been released from quarantine facilities and 32 are still being treated in hospitals, while the nation’s death toll remains at seven, CECC data showed.
In related news, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday announced that it had joined the same COVID-19 vaccine platform as Taiwan.
Asked if Taiwan’s access to vaccines would be affected by China’s participation, Chuang said that the nation, which has paid an initial deposit for the purchase of vaccines, had so far not encountered any obstacles.
A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north. The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal. The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through
‘CLASSIC’ ARCHITECTURE: The city and the Chen family have budgeted NT$200 million to restore the mansion, aiming to finish by 2024 The historic Chen Tien-lai Residence (陳天來故居) — the abandoned former home of a wealthy tea merchant — is finally to be restored by the Taipei City Government after years of property disputes, the city said yesterday. The three-story mansion in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area was the home of Chen and his family during the Japanese colonial era, but went unused in the decades that followed due to property disputes among surviving family members. Concerned about the declining condition of the building, the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs invoked Article 28 of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), which allows the city to
The Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association yesterday urged people to start doing strength training regularly and maintain sufficient protein intake before the age of 50 to prevent loss of mobility due to aging. Association chairman Wing Chan (陳榮邦), director of Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital’s Department of Radiology, said that Taiwan’s demographic structure is changing drastically and is expected to become a super-aged society by 2025. The elderly population was only about 1.49 million (7.1 percent of the total population) in 1993, but it is expected to reach more than 4.7 million (20.1 percent of the total population) by 2025, so maintaining mobility for elderly
New national electronic identification cards (eID) are to be released from July next year, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday. Regional trial runs for issuing the cards are to be held from January to June next year, before the nationwide release, Hsu said at a meeting of the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee. Residents in Hsinchu City, Penghu County and parts of New Taipei City, including the Banciao (板橋) and Jhonghe (中和) districts, would be eligible for the trial release, he added. Regarding information security concerns, Hsu said that a wide range of tests would be conducted before the eID system