Three new imported cases confirmed

CHINESE THREAT? While China has joined the same COVID-19 vaccine platform as Taiwan, the CECC said that Taiwan’s access to vaccines should not be affected

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 — two arrivals from the Philippines and one from Ukraine — bringing the nation’s total to 527 confirmed cases.

Case No. 527 is a Ukrainian man in his 30s who returned from Ukraine on Sept. 22 and completed his quarantine on Wednesday, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei.

The man’s virus test, paid for by his company, returned positive yesterday, Chuang said, adding that the case is the nation’s first from an east European country.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang, who is also the Central Epidemic Command Center’s spokesman, reports three more imported cases of COVID-19 at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Health authorities identified nine people who had contact with the man, including seven coworkers, he said, adding that they have been placed in isolation.

Two shuttle drivers, who wore masks, have been asked to self-manage their health, Chuang added.

Ukraine, where the COVID-19 transmission rate is still high, had as of yesterday recorded 257,204 confirmed cases, including 4,899 deaths.

Case No. 525, a Filipino in his 20s, and Case No. 526, a Filipina in her 30s, arrived from the Philippines on Sept. 24, but did not have any symptoms, Chuang said.

The CECC had announced that from Sept. 24, arrivals from the Philippines would need virus tests only if they had symptoms, while those without symptoms would be tested before leaving quarantine facilities.

Case No. 525 tested positive yesterday at the end of his quarantine and was hospitalized for treatment, Chuang said.

Case No. 526 tested slightly positive on Wednesday, but a second test on Thursday confirmed that she had contracted the disease, Chuang said, adding that the woman was also hospitalized.

The pair wore masks throughout their flight and did not have contact with other passengers, he added.

Of the nation’s 527 confirmed cases, 488 people have been released from quarantine facilities and 32 are still being treated in hospitals, while the nation’s death toll remains at seven, CECC data showed.

In related news, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday announced that it had joined the same COVID-19 vaccine platform as Taiwan.

Asked if Taiwan’s access to vaccines would be affected by China’s participation, Chuang said that the nation, which has paid an initial deposit for the purchase of vaccines, had so far not encountered any obstacles.