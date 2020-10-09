Palace Museum hopes to draw more visitors

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





National Palace Museum (NPM) Director Wu Mi-cha (吳密察) on Wednesday said that the museum in Taipei hopes to attract more visitors with several major exhibitions before the end of this year, after reporting a fall in visitor numbers.

Wu attended a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee in Taipei to report on the museums’ operations.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) said that while the museum has “made a lot of effort during the COVID-19 pandemic, including some online projects,” visitor numbers in Taipei have shown a “very serious” decline.

From January to August last year about 2.82 million people visited the museum in Taipei, Huang said, citing museum data.

The Taipei branch recorded 458,340 visitors in the same period this year — a roughly 84 percent decline, he said, adding that “only 10,000 people” visited in April.

The Taipei museum drew 10,141 visitors in April — the lowest monthly figure reported at either site in the first eight months of this year, data published on the museum’s Web site showed.

Visitors at the museum’s southern branch in Chiayi County’s Taibao City (太保) in the first eight months were up by about 4 percent from the same period last year, Huang said.

From January to August there were 744,330, up from 716,356 in the same period last year, he said.

The Tainan Art Museum has surpassed the National Palace Museum in Taipei in visitor numbers this year, Huang said, adding that the “most important” strategy contributing to the Tainan museum’s success — which opened in January last year — is its integration of domestic tourism.

Unable to travel abroad, people have turned to domestic tourism, but the NPM did not catch the “domestic tourism train,” Huang said, adding that it risks being excluded from the trend.

Wu said that the fall in visitors in Taipei was due to border restrictions amid the pandemic.

Domestic tourism has mainly focused on Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as the nation’s central and southern regions, he said, adding that the capital is “relatively weak” in that regard.

The Taipei museum has several major exhibitions planned for this quarter, he said, adding that it is to organize activities alongside the exhibitions to attract visitors.

Historically, Taiwanese have only made up about one-fifth of visitors to the museum in Taipei, Wu said.