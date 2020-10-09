Data reveal travel patterns

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Most people traveling over the Double Ten National Day long weekend that begins today are expected to visit eastern, central or southern Taiwan, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday.

The hotel occupancy rate for the first two days of the three-day holiday is 54.72 percent nationwide, down 3.24 percent from last year, but is 69 percent for hotels on the east coast, up from 62 percent last year, bureau data showed.

The average rate in central Taiwan is 60 percent, up from 48 percent last year, the strongest growth compared with other parts of the nation, while in southern Taiwan it is 62 percent, up from 59 percent, the data showed.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung at the ministry in Taipei yesterday describes traffic arrangements for the Double Ten National Day long weekend. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications via CNA

However, hotel occupancy rates in northern Taiwan and on outlying islands have declined to 41 percent and 55 percent respectively, down from 57 percent and 61 percent last year, the data showed.

The number of people traveling over the holiday is estimated to reach 829,000, down 3.85 percent, the bureau said.

Occupancy rates are likely to be down compared with last year because this year the holiday is just three days, compared with four last year, Hotel and Lodging Division head Tang Wen-chi (湯文琦) said, adding that as many people took trips over the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend, some might opt not to travel this weekend.

Tainan hotels have reported the highest occupancy rate, 78 percent, probably because the Double Ten National Day fireworks display is in the city this year, Tang said.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told a news conference yesterday that the official National Day evening ceremony is to be in Keelung.

Travelers heading to Keelung, Tainan and the east coast should monitor traffic reports to avoid traffic congestion, he said.

The Central Weather Bureau said that chances of showers are high along the east coast and areas north of Taoyuan over the long weekend, so people attending events should take raincoats and umbrellas.