The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one new imported case of COVID-19, an arrival from the Philippines.
The individual — the nation’s 524th case — is a Filipino in his 50s who arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 15 for work, the center said.
The man, a sailor, provided a negative test report issued within three days before boarding his flight and tested negative upon arrival, it said.
As of yesterday, he had shown no symptoms since arriving, it said.
He was quarantined at a centralized facility until Tuesday last week and the following day took a vehicle to a hotel, the CECC said.
On Monday, he was tested at a hospital after his company arranged it, the result of which was a “weak positive,” the center said.
The man was tested again the next day and confirmed to have COVID-19 yesterday, the center said, adding that he has been hospitalized.
Health authorities have identified 17 people who had contact with the man while in the vehicle that took him to the hotel, including the driver, the center said.
The 16 passengers underwent testing on Monday, with all testing negative, it said.
They have been placed in isolation, while the driver, who had “proper protection,” has been asked to self-manage their health, it said.
Among the nation’s confirmed cases, seven have died and 30 remained hospitalized as of yesterday, center data showed.
Meanwhile, at a news conference to announce the new case, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, was asked whether the CDC plans to place additional influenza vaccine orders for a government-funded program that launched on Monday.
Given the time it takes to produce the vaccines, orders typically must be made “very early,” Chuang said.
This year the government placed its vaccine orders for the program before April, he said.
It would be “relatively difficult” to place additional orders, especially because the world has seen an increased demand for influenza vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
About half of the approximately 6 million vaccines that are available under the program were expected to be distributed to administrative locations by yesterday, the CDC said.
