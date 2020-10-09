President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday instructed the Ministry of National Defense to investigate what caused an M41A3 Walker Bulldog light tank to turn over in Kinmen County earlier in the day, resulting in the death of one soldier and injury of two others.
The turnover killed tank commander Sergeant Lin Kai-chiang (林楷強), while Corporal Liu Yu-hung (劉禹宏), the driver, and Senior Private Tsai Ming-kuei (蔡明貴) survived with injuries.
The sergeant and corporal served in the tank company of the Lieyu Defense Battalion.
Photo: CNA
The Kinmen Defense Command said the tank was returning from a combat readiness drill yesterday afternoon when it flipped over while trying to maneuver on a slope near Hupu Road.
The command said that it has contacted the solders’ families and established a taskforce to investigate the incident.
The command added that it would fully comply with police and prosecutors.
It also directed all units to highlight mobility safety education and increase vehicle safety inspections.
The president expressed her condolences to the tank commander’s family and instructed the ministry to assist the family, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.
She instructed officials to give the injured soldiers the best medical care possible, Chang added.
