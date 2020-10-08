Taiwan Broadband could face fines of up to NT$10 million (US$345,244) if it is found to have illegally offered a cable television service in Hualien County, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.
The company, which is a subsidiary of Fubon Group, last month launched what it claims to be an over-the-top (OTT) TV service in Hualien, after Kbro Co — also one of the group’s subsidiaries — failed to secure approval by the NCC to expand its cable television service to the county.
The commission said it received a tip that the service provided by Taiwan Broadband in Hualien included a cable television service, for which a license from the NCC would be required.
NCC Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that an OTT TV service allows consumers to access audiovisual content online and would be available anytime and anywhere, but the commission found that consumers in Hualien could only access the content when they subscribed to services offered by Taiwan Broadband.
If they are using broadband services offered by different carriers, they would have to give Taiwan Broadband their Internet protocol (IP) address to access content on its OTT TV service, Wong said, adding that the commission has asked the company to provide more information about its service in Hualien.
Based on the Cable Radio and Television Act (有線廣播電視法), the company could face a fine of NT$1 million to NT$10 million if it is found to have offered an unlicensed cable television service.
Taiwan Broadband must provide the commission with information showing whether its service is only available in specific areas, NCC specialist Huang Juei-di (黃睿迪) said.
“We have also asked them to report the number of the people subscribing to the service since it was launched on Sept. 19. They told us that the streaming service costs NT$490 per month, and we want to know if this is only the leasing fee for a set-up box, or it also includes the 80 television channels that users can watch through the box,” Huang said.
The commission does not rule out the possibility of dispatching personnel to Hualien to examine what is accessible from peoples’ homes, he added.
Asked if Taiwan Broadband’s service is similar to Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand service and if it thereby might have contravened further regulations, the commission said that it is reviewing the information submitted by the company.
Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) yesterday questioned NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) in a meeting at the Legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday morning on how it plans to handle the case.
Lin said that cable television services are regulated by the government, calling on the NCC to strictly enforce the law and avoid a monopoly in the market.
“Fubon Group owns telecommunications, banking, life insurance, e-commerce and cable television businesses. It represents several television channels and has large investments in China,” Lin said.
Asked if the commission was lenient with such a big company, Chen said that the commission would investigate the case based on what is stipulated by law.
