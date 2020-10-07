Keep supplying needed weapons, Chang urges US

Staff writer, with CNA





Vice Minister of National Defense Chang Guan-chung (張冠群) on Monday urged the US to continue providing Taiwan with the weapons it needs to defend itself, in light of a growing military threat from China.

Addressing the annual US-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference, Chang said that over the past few months, Chinese aircraft have been entering Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait and flying close to Taiwan’s southwest coast.

“Those provocative actions are aimed at intimidating Taiwan and creating a new routine that gradually deviates from the norm in a bid to squash Taiwan’s defense capabilities,” he said at the forum, which was held via videoconferencing.

President Tsai Ing-wen, center, poses for photographs with members of the air force’s sixth wing in Pingtung County during an inspection of the air base yesterday. Photo: CNA

The Chinese military has also been conducting exercises that simulate landing operations and conflict with enemy forces, and has stepped up its psychological warfare and propaganda efforts to create divisions within Taiwan, Chang said.

In light of the growing threat from China, Chang said he hoped that the US would consider “the unique operational environment and geographical features of the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan proper, and provide us with weapons and equipment that meet our operational requirements.”

This would allow Taiwan to “better manage the battlefield and increase the cost of an invasion of Taiwan, thus serving as a deterrent,” he said.

While the government is seeking to acquire defensive weapon systems from abroad, it is also fully cognizant of its own responsibility to safeguard the nation and is expediting the development of indigenous weapon systems, Chang said.

The government has increased its defense budget for next year by 4.4 percent year-on-year to a record US$11.8 billion, he said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that his party believes in “peace through strength.”

The KMT supports the government’s efforts to bolster the nation’s defense capability so that Beijing would be compelled to weigh the consequences of using force against Taiwan, Chiang said.

At the same time, the KMT is urging dialogue between the two sides to prevent war, and is calling on the Democratic Progressive Party administration to take the initiative in that regard to avoid any cross-strait military confrontation, he said.

The 19th US-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference, which opened on Monday, was being held in a virtual format over two days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual conference, which was launched in 2002, is held in October on a rotational basis in Taiwan and the US, facilitates dialogue between the two nations on Taiwan’s national security and weapons procurement needs, as well as military cooperation with the US.