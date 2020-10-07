Vice Minister of National Defense Chang Guan-chung (張冠群) on Monday urged the US to continue providing Taiwan with the weapons it needs to defend itself, in light of a growing military threat from China.
Addressing the annual US-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference, Chang said that over the past few months, Chinese aircraft have been entering Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait and flying close to Taiwan’s southwest coast.
“Those provocative actions are aimed at intimidating Taiwan and creating a new routine that gradually deviates from the norm in a bid to squash Taiwan’s defense capabilities,” he said at the forum, which was held via videoconferencing.
Photo: CNA
The Chinese military has also been conducting exercises that simulate landing operations and conflict with enemy forces, and has stepped up its psychological warfare and propaganda efforts to create divisions within Taiwan, Chang said.
In light of the growing threat from China, Chang said he hoped that the US would consider “the unique operational environment and geographical features of the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan proper, and provide us with weapons and equipment that meet our operational requirements.”
This would allow Taiwan to “better manage the battlefield and increase the cost of an invasion of Taiwan, thus serving as a deterrent,” he said.
While the government is seeking to acquire defensive weapon systems from abroad, it is also fully cognizant of its own responsibility to safeguard the nation and is expediting the development of indigenous weapon systems, Chang said.
The government has increased its defense budget for next year by 4.4 percent year-on-year to a record US$11.8 billion, he said.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that his party believes in “peace through strength.”
The KMT supports the government’s efforts to bolster the nation’s defense capability so that Beijing would be compelled to weigh the consequences of using force against Taiwan, Chiang said.
At the same time, the KMT is urging dialogue between the two sides to prevent war, and is calling on the Democratic Progressive Party administration to take the initiative in that regard to avoid any cross-strait military confrontation, he said.
The 19th US-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference, which opened on Monday, was being held in a virtual format over two days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual conference, which was launched in 2002, is held in October on a rotational basis in Taiwan and the US, facilitates dialogue between the two nations on Taiwan’s national security and weapons procurement needs, as well as military cooperation with the US.
A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north. The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal. The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through
‘CLASSIC’ ARCHITECTURE: The city and the Chen family have budgeted NT$200 million to restore the mansion, aiming to finish by 2024 The historic Chen Tien-lai Residence (陳天來故居) — the abandoned former home of a wealthy tea merchant — is finally to be restored by the Taipei City Government after years of property disputes, the city said yesterday. The three-story mansion in Taipei’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area was the home of Chen and his family during the Japanese colonial era, but went unused in the decades that followed due to property disputes among surviving family members. Concerned about the declining condition of the building, the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs invoked Article 28 of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法), which allows the city to
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) proposed an amendment to the National Security Act (國家安全法) to ban activities that promote Taiwan’s unification with China, damage Taiwan’s national identify, or other actions that work in the favor of China, Hong Kong and Macau, or other foreign opposition forces. The draft amendment includes fines of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000, with fines for displaying the People’s Republic of China flag of up to NT$50,000. The proposed amendment has so far gathered support from 28 DPP lawmakers and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟). However, a number of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spoke out