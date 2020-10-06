The Garden of Hope Foundation yesterday marked 20 years of providing support to young parents.
Over the past two decades, the foundation has served about 2,500 pregnant adolescent women, and helped them as they made parenting choices, underwent parenting skills training, returned to school or entered marriage, the foundation said in a statement.
The work the foundation does includes education and raising awareness about preventing unexpected pregnancies; professional consultations; one-on-one social work; the creation of support groups for young parents; and social advocacy and public education, it added.
Twenty years ago, the foundation had about three or four members serving young expectant mothers, foundation chief executive officer Wang Yueh-hao (王玥好) said.
Today, there are about 30 to 40 members offering a range of services from its 15 offices in cities and counties around Taiwan, she said.
In a statement, the foundation urged people not to label young mothers, and to create supportive and friendly environments for young parents.
It also called on the government to use its funds effectively on policies and programs aimed at supporting young parents.
A survey on the living conditions and needs of young mothers it conducted last month found that more than 50 percent of the nearly 200 people who were polled did not understand the social welfare system or had never used its resources, the foundation said.
Respondents said that income was their top worry, followed by child-rearing and looking for a job.
Although about 50.4 percent of those surveyed had jobs, about 81.5 percent were experiencing financial difficulties, the foundation said.
Most of the unemployed mothers were motivated to seek employment, but due to their relatively low level of education, time restraints and parenting responsibilities, their options were limited, it said.
The government should design welfare resources that better meet the needs of young mothers, it said, adding that “intangible resources,” such as the creation of more friendly childcare, education and employment environments, are often overlooked.
One of the foundation’s hopes is that adolescents will receive adequate sex and gender education, Wang said.
The foundation yesterday launched an online photography exhibition to challenge stereotypes about young parents.
The photographs in the exhibition, titled “Lend Me Your Light” (借我你的光), follow the daily lives of young parents and were taken by actress Allison Lin (林予晞), photographer Lai Hsiao-lu (賴小路) and Shang Ming-chun (商銘峻), a foundation social worker, it said.
