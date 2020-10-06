CECC reports imported virus case

Taiwan recorded one new imported case of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 518 since the outbreak began, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

A Taiwanese woman in her 30s returned home on Sept. 18 after traveling to the Philippines to work in January, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei.

The woman tested positive for the virus on June 26 while in the Philippines, Chuang said, adding that she sought medical treatment while still in the Philippines after developing symptoms on June 19.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang speaks during a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

She was believed to have recovered toward the end of July after being treated in the Philippines, he said, adding that she tested negative twice, on July 27 and July 30.

The woman was not showing symptoms when she arrived in Taiwan and tested negative at the airport, Chuang said.

However, after being tested again following her mandatory 14-day quarantine period, she was found to be positive for COVID-19.

She was concerned about her health, so she went to a hospital for a self-paid test, which returned a weak positive result, Chuang said.

She is likely to have the same infection she originally had in the Philippines, because there have been previous examples where test results have alternated between negative and positive in some patients, he said.

“However, we can say that she was most infectious around the time that she displayed symptoms, but after all this time, she is most likely not infectious,” he said, adding that to give medical staff a better understanding of her situation, her antibody test results would be released today.

She is quarantined in a hospital, Chuang said, adding that two people were traced who had close contact with her.