WEATHER
Depression emerges
An emerging tropical low-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean could affect the weather during the Double Ten National Day long weekend, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Atmospheric pressure over the Pacific is expected to develop into a tropical low-pressure system by today, the bureau said. While forecasting models suggest different possible outcomes, three potential developments are anticipated, it said. In the first model, the system moves south toward the Bashi Channel and the Philippines, and would have only a minimal effect on Taiwan, such as stronger winds and waves off the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), the bureau said. In the second model, the system moves from Japan’s Ryukyu Islands toward the nation and might bring rain to northern Taiwan during the three-day holiday starting on Friday, it said. In the third scenario, the system heads toward Japan and does not affect Taiwan, the bureau said.
CULTURE
All-night festival held
Taipei’s fifth annual Nuit Blanche art festival took place from Saturday night to early yesterday morning, a 12-hour marathon of exhibits and performances, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally held in more than 120 cities around the world on the first Saturday of October, Taipei was one of only four cities that held the event this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the others being Paris, Toronto and Kyoto. Taipei’s festival, which ran from 6pm to 6am, featured 21 art installations and 50 performance troupes. Spread around seven locations in Nangang District (南港), including the Taipei Music Center, the Taipei Extreme Sports Training Center, and a repair and maintenance facility operated by Taiwan Power Co (Taipower). Being able to access Power Equipment Repair and Maintenance Taipower was seen as one of the festival’s highlights, given that it has never been opened to the public since it was established in 1984.
CRIME
Man arrested over drugs
Taoyuan police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly selling illicit drugs while disguised as a food courier. The city’s Taoyuan Precinct found through social media that the suspect, surnamed Yeh (葉), was looking to sell illicit drugs, precinct officials said on Friday. Officers contacted Yeh online and arranged a transaction outside a convenience store, they said. He arrived wearing a food delivery service uniform and was arrested at about 5pm on Thursday, police said. Sixteen instant coffee packets containing drugs were found in a delivery box attached to Yeh’s scooter, police said.
HEALTH
New dengue fever case
One new confirmed case of indigenous dengue fever was reported yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the woman is believed to be part of a cluster infection associated with a farm in New Taipei City’s Sansia District (三峽). The woman in her 70s lives worked on a bamboo shoot farm in Wuliao Borough (五寮) from Sept. 12 to 14 and Sept. 16 and 17, it said. She developed joint and bone pain on Sept. 26 and sought treatment on Thursday. The farm cluster includes 34 confirmed cases in New Taipei City and five in Taoyuan. There have been 55 confirmed indigenous dengue cases so far this year, 35 in New Taipei City and 20 in Taoyuan.
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north. The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal. The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) proposed an amendment to the National Security Act (國家安全法) to ban activities that promote Taiwan’s unification with China, damage Taiwan’s national identify, or other actions that work in the favor of China, Hong Kong and Macau, or other foreign opposition forces. The draft amendment includes fines of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000, with fines for displaying the People’s Republic of China flag of up to NT$50,000. The proposed amendment has so far gathered support from 28 DPP lawmakers and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟). However, a number of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spoke out