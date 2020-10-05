Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Depression emerges

An emerging tropical low-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean could affect the weather during the Double Ten National Day long weekend, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Atmospheric pressure over the Pacific is expected to develop into a tropical low-pressure system by today, the bureau said. While forecasting models suggest different possible outcomes, three potential developments are anticipated, it said. In the first model, the system moves south toward the Bashi Channel and the Philippines, and would have only a minimal effect on Taiwan, such as stronger winds and waves off the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), the bureau said. In the second model, the system moves from Japan’s Ryukyu Islands toward the nation and might bring rain to northern Taiwan during the three-day holiday starting on Friday, it said. In the third scenario, the system heads toward Japan and does not affect Taiwan, the bureau said.

CULTURE

All-night festival held

Taipei’s fifth annual Nuit Blanche art festival took place from Saturday night to early yesterday morning, a 12-hour marathon of exhibits and performances, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally held in more than 120 cities around the world on the first Saturday of October, Taipei was one of only four cities that held the event this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the others being Paris, Toronto and Kyoto. Taipei’s festival, which ran from 6pm to 6am, featured 21 art installations and 50 performance troupes. Spread around seven locations in Nangang District (南港), including the Taipei Music Center, the Taipei Extreme Sports Training Center, and a repair and maintenance facility operated by Taiwan Power Co (Taipower). Being able to access Power Equipment Repair and Maintenance Taipower was seen as one of the festival’s highlights, given that it has never been opened to the public since it was established in 1984.

CRIME

Man arrested over drugs

Taoyuan police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly selling illicit drugs while disguised as a food courier. The city’s Taoyuan Precinct found through social media that the suspect, surnamed Yeh (葉), was looking to sell illicit drugs, precinct officials said on Friday. Officers contacted Yeh online and arranged a transaction outside a convenience store, they said. He arrived wearing a food delivery service uniform and was arrested at about 5pm on Thursday, police said. Sixteen instant coffee packets containing drugs were found in a delivery box attached to Yeh’s scooter, police said.

HEALTH

New dengue fever case

One new confirmed case of indigenous dengue fever was reported yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the woman is believed to be part of a cluster infection associated with a farm in New Taipei City’s Sansia District (三峽). The woman in her 70s lives worked on a bamboo shoot farm in Wuliao Borough (五寮) from Sept. 12 to 14 and Sept. 16 and 17, it said. She developed joint and bone pain on Sept. 26 and sought treatment on Thursday. The farm cluster includes 34 confirmed cases in New Taipei City and five in Taoyuan. There have been 55 confirmed indigenous dengue cases so far this year, 35 in New Taipei City and 20 in Taoyuan.