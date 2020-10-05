Donations to create professionally produced yearbooks for students in remote areas have been low this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Remote Area Students Dream-realizing Charitable Organization said on Saturday, calling on the public to support the initiative.
Yearbooks are the main way that elementary and junior-high school graduates can remember this important time in their lives, but most students in remote schools can only afford to take a group photograph with their teacher’s cellphone or digital camera, let alone create a yearbook, photographer Yang Wen-yi (楊文逸) said.
Yang in 2015 recruited some of his colleagues and began traveling to remote schools to take professional graduation photos, which they compile into a yearbook that is given to each graduate, he said.
Photo courtesy of the Remote Area Students Dream-realizing Charitable Organization
Students start looking forward to the photoshoot as early as the fourth or fifth grade, Yang said, adding that they usually wear traditional attire, as most of the schools serve Aboriginal communities.
Yang said that he and his colleagues founded the organization last year to expand their volunteer service to more than 40 this year, up from just three in 2015.
The organization’s volunteers have served more than 1,600 students in total, Yang said, adding that he believes “their seed of kindness would eventually bloom” as the students grow into adults and go on to help others.
The group sometimes runs into financial constraints, but donations would always trickle in to ensure that each student is able to receive their yearbook, which is often their first, Yang said.
However, it has been had to raise funds this year due to the pandemic, he added.
Nevertheless, the group has not given up and has been soliciting donations from corporate and charitable organizations, Yang said, urging the public to support the group’s efforts to ensure that the students are not disappointed.
The first round of photoshoots for the Class of 2021 is to begin today at Haibao Elementary School in Miaoli County, but will eventually encompass 18 schools in 27 villages across Miaoli, Nantou, Hsinchu and Hualien counties, the organization said.
The second round is to begin in March next year, it said, adding that it also plans to begin offering subsidies and online classes to teach students in remote areas special skills.
The organization said it expects to spend a total of NT$1 million (US$34,334) on the project this year.
