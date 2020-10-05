Touring exhibition on children’s rights visiting Tainan

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Museum of Taiwan History in Tainan is holding an exhibition to raise awareness about children’s rights.

The touring exhibition, titled “I Am a Child! I Have Rights!” (我是兒童我有權利), which runs through Nov. 1, was organized last year by the National Human Rights Museum in New Taipei City to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the museum in Tainan said in a press release on Wednesday last week.

Although Taiwan is not a UN member, the government in 2014 enacted the Implementation Act of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (兒童權利公約施行法) to incorporate the UN convention into domestic law, the statement said.

This year, the exhibition has traveled to Tainan to give more people the opportunity to learn about the connection between human rights and children’s rights, it said.

The exhibition highlights the process of promoting children’s rights, with the work of Polish educator Janusz Korczak, who is known as the “father of children’s rights,” as a starting point, the statement added.

“Thirty years after its promulgation, Taiwanese remain unfamiliar with the UN convention, which safeguards the interests of the child,” the exhibition’s organizers said.

“Children are not only objects in need of protection, but also subjects who exercise their rights,” they added.

The exhibition, which opened on Wednesday last week, is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 5pm.

A workshop on the Martial Law era’s “historical sites of injustice,” which is aimed at a younger audience, is to be held at the exhibition on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Senior and vocational high-school students can sign up online for the free workshop, which is to run from 10am to 5:30pm.

The participants are to visit historical sites in the city and join group discussions on how events can be memorialized, the organizers said.