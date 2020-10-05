The National Museum of Taiwan History in Tainan is holding an exhibition to raise awareness about children’s rights.
The touring exhibition, titled “I Am a Child! I Have Rights!” (我是兒童我有權利), which runs through Nov. 1, was organized last year by the National Human Rights Museum in New Taipei City to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the museum in Tainan said in a press release on Wednesday last week.
Although Taiwan is not a UN member, the government in 2014 enacted the Implementation Act of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (兒童權利公約施行法) to incorporate the UN convention into domestic law, the statement said.
This year, the exhibition has traveled to Tainan to give more people the opportunity to learn about the connection between human rights and children’s rights, it said.
The exhibition highlights the process of promoting children’s rights, with the work of Polish educator Janusz Korczak, who is known as the “father of children’s rights,” as a starting point, the statement added.
“Thirty years after its promulgation, Taiwanese remain unfamiliar with the UN convention, which safeguards the interests of the child,” the exhibition’s organizers said.
“Children are not only objects in need of protection, but also subjects who exercise their rights,” they added.
The exhibition, which opened on Wednesday last week, is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 5pm.
A workshop on the Martial Law era’s “historical sites of injustice,” which is aimed at a younger audience, is to be held at the exhibition on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Senior and vocational high-school students can sign up online for the free workshop, which is to run from 10am to 5:30pm.
The participants are to visit historical sites in the city and join group discussions on how events can be memorialized, the organizers said.
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north. The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal. The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) proposed an amendment to the National Security Act (國家安全法) to ban activities that promote Taiwan’s unification with China, damage Taiwan’s national identify, or other actions that work in the favor of China, Hong Kong and Macau, or other foreign opposition forces. The draft amendment includes fines of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000, with fines for displaying the People’s Republic of China flag of up to NT$50,000. The proposed amendment has so far gathered support from 28 DPP lawmakers and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟). However, a number of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spoke out