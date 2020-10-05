Abolishing two government branches could save NT$1.3bn, lawmakers say

By Hsieh Chun-lin / Staff reporter





More than NT$1.3 billion (US$44.63 million) could be saved annually if the Control Yuan and the Examination Yuan are abolished, lawmakers said yesterday.

The total amount includes NT$ 100 million allocated in next year’s fiscal budget for the salaries of the 42 members and their offices at the two branches, the lawmakers said, adding that abolishing them would result in considerable saving for the nation’s taxpayers.

Next year’s fiscal budget for the Control Yuan totals NT$957.16 million, with incoming receipts at NT$31.22 million and personnel costs at NT$701.78 million.

The entrance to the Control Yuan is pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times

The salaries of the 30 Control Yuan positions — including Control Yuan president, vice president, secretary-general and 27 members — total NT$72.61 million, with an average annual salary of NT$2.42 million per member.

For the Examination Yuan, the budget includes total expenditures of NT$348.62 million, with incoming receipts at NT$25.59 million an personnel costs at NT$270.16 million.

The salaries of the 12 Examination Yuan positions — including Examination Yuan president, vice president, secretary-general and nine members — total NT$30.2 million, with an average annual salary of NT$2.51 million per member.

The budget listing for the two branches showed personnel costs as the largest items, amounting to almost NT$1 billion, 74 percent of the combined total budget, lawmakers said, adding that this does not even include expenses such as transportation cost, including the allocation of a vehicle with a driver for each member of the branches.

For the Control Yuan, there are also the expenses for foreign visits, which the budget lists as two “inspection tours” and the planned attendance of members at two international meetings, totaling NT$6.06 million, the lawmakers said.

For the Examination Yuan, one “inspection tour” is planned and three foreign visits, budgeted at NT$1.98 million, they said.

Budgeted fuel expenses for the 38 vehicles allocated to Control Yuan members total NT$1.07, while maintenance costs amount to NT$920,000, and other expenses come in at NT$940,000, the lawmakers said.

The Examination Yuan allocates 23 vehicles to its members, with budgeted fuel costs at NT$860,000, maintenance costs at NT$880,000 and other expenses at about NT$1 million, the lawmakers said, adding that the costs for transportation at the two branches do not even include purchases of new cars.