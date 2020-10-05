Lowering the voting age from 20 to 18 is likely to be the first proposed constitutional amendment tackled by lawmakers after members of the Legislative Yuan’s Constitutional Amendment Committee are confirmed tomorrow.
Seats on the 39-member committee are allocated based on the proportion of seats controlled by the different parties, which means the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will have 22, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) 14, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) two and one for the New Power Party.
The DPP caucus last week said that it would give up two of its committee seats so that independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏維) could be on the committee.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Following tomorrow’s confirmation of the committee’s members, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) is to set the date for its first meeting, during which five members are to be chosen as conveners, who are to decide on the agenda.
Lawmakers have so far proposed 17 amendments to the Constitution, nine of which are about lowering the voting age to 18.
DPP lawmakers Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤), Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) and Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) have proposed abolishing the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan.
KMT lawmakers Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆), Lin Te-fu (林德福) and Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) have proposed a range of amendments, including restoring the Legislative Yuan’s right to approve the appointment of the premier; mandating that president regularly give a state of the nation address to the legislature; reducing the time for a caretaker government to about three months; adjusting the terms for the president and legislators and raising the thresholds needed to approve the appointments to the Council of Grand Justices and members of the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan.
Lim has proposed expanding the range of human rights protected by the Constitution.
The DPP said it aims to have amendments on the voting age, abolishment of the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan and lowering thresholds required to propose constitutional amendments passed in the current session as lawmakers have largely reached a consensus on these issues.
“Constitutional amendments would touch on some of the significant political issues, and we would present our versions of the amendments after thorough deliberations,” DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said.
KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said his caucus hopes the committee would quickly deliberate on proposals to lower the voting age and abolish the two government branches, although national referendums would still be needed to secure voters’ approval on the measures after the legislature passes the drafts.
The KMT has agreed to support the TPP’s proposed motions in the committee if the two parties share the same positions, he added.
TPP deputy caucus whip Chang Chyi-lu (張其祿) said that his party would like to see the requirements for approval of amendments to the Constitution eased.
At present, legislative passage of a constitutional amendment requires the attendance of three-fourth of the legislators and consent from three-fourth of the legislators present, as well as the approval by at least 50 percent of the electorate, he said.
The TPP has proposed that passage require only the attendance of two-thirds of lawmakers and approval by two-thirds of the attendees, a referendum on changing the constitution would pass if 50 percent or more voters vote in the referendum and a majority agree to the proposal.
If the amendments that have been proposed are to be decided by voters alongside the local elections to be held at the end of 2022, they should be passed at the legislature no later than March 2022, You said.
The drive to amend the Constitution is the second attempt by the Legislative Yuan since the National Assembly was abolished through a constitutional amendment in 2005.
Prior to that, the National Assembly was the only body authorized to vote on constitutional amendments.
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
A Canadian warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The voyage comes at a time of heightened military tension between Taiwan and China. Beijing has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan in the past few weeks, including sending fighter jets to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said that the Canadian corvette had sailed into the Strait from the South China Sea, heading north. The Taiwanese military monitored the ship while it was in the Strait, the ministry said, adding that the situation was normal. The Royal Canadian Navy has sailed through
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) proposed an amendment to the National Security Act (國家安全法) to ban activities that promote Taiwan’s unification with China, damage Taiwan’s national identify, or other actions that work in the favor of China, Hong Kong and Macau, or other foreign opposition forces. The draft amendment includes fines of NT$10,000 to NT$100,000, with fines for displaying the People’s Republic of China flag of up to NT$50,000. The proposed amendment has so far gathered support from 28 DPP lawmakers and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟). However, a number of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spoke out