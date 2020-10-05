Voting age reform on new panel’s list

CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGE: The panel faces 17 proposals including nine on lowering the voting age and others on abolishing the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Lowering the voting age from 20 to 18 is likely to be the first proposed constitutional amendment tackled by lawmakers after members of the Legislative Yuan’s Constitutional Amendment Committee are confirmed tomorrow.

Seats on the 39-member committee are allocated based on the proportion of seats controlled by the different parties, which means the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will have 22, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) 14, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) two and one for the New Power Party.

The DPP caucus last week said that it would give up two of its committee seats so that independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏維) could be on the committee.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang, front row third right, KMT legislators and young supporters hold signs calling for lowering the voting age to 18 at a news conference in Taipei on March 27. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

Following tomorrow’s confirmation of the committee’s members, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) is to set the date for its first meeting, during which five members are to be chosen as conveners, who are to decide on the agenda.

Lawmakers have so far proposed 17 amendments to the Constitution, nine of which are about lowering the voting age to 18.

DPP lawmakers Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤), Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) and Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) have proposed abolishing the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan.

KMT lawmakers Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆), Lin Te-fu (林德福) and Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) have proposed a range of amendments, including restoring the Legislative Yuan’s right to approve the appointment of the premier; mandating that president regularly give a state of the nation address to the legislature; reducing the time for a caretaker government to about three months; adjusting the terms for the president and legislators and raising the thresholds needed to approve the appointments to the Council of Grand Justices and members of the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan.

Lim has proposed expanding the range of human rights protected by the Constitution.

The DPP said it aims to have amendments on the voting age, abolishment of the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan and lowering thresholds required to propose constitutional amendments passed in the current session as lawmakers have largely reached a consensus on these issues.

“Constitutional amendments would touch on some of the significant political issues, and we would present our versions of the amendments after thorough deliberations,” DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said.

KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said his caucus hopes the committee would quickly deliberate on proposals to lower the voting age and abolish the two government branches, although national referendums would still be needed to secure voters’ approval on the measures after the legislature passes the drafts.

The KMT has agreed to support the TPP’s proposed motions in the committee if the two parties share the same positions, he added.

TPP deputy caucus whip Chang Chyi-lu (張其祿) said that his party would like to see the requirements for approval of amendments to the Constitution eased.

At present, legislative passage of a constitutional amendment requires the attendance of three-fourth of the legislators and consent from three-fourth of the legislators present, as well as the approval by at least 50 percent of the electorate, he said.

The TPP has proposed that passage require only the attendance of two-thirds of lawmakers and approval by two-thirds of the attendees, a referendum on changing the constitution would pass if 50 percent or more voters vote in the referendum and a majority agree to the proposal.

If the amendments that have been proposed are to be decided by voters alongside the local elections to be held at the end of 2022, they should be passed at the legislature no later than March 2022, You said.

The drive to amend the Constitution is the second attempt by the Legislative Yuan since the National Assembly was abolished through a constitutional amendment in 2005.

Prior to that, the National Assembly was the only body authorized to vote on constitutional amendments.