The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has urged people to avoid eating wild plants and mushrooms during outings over the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday weekend.
As outdoor activities are common during the holiday, the FDA on Thursday said that people should know how to distinguish edible wild plants and fungi from poisonous ones.
Over the past three years, the agency has handled six food poisoning cases caused by the consumption of wild plants and mushrooms, including three so far this year, an annual high, it said.
Poisonous green-spored parasol mushrooms are often mistaken for edible parasol mushrooms or termite mushrooms, the FDA said, adding that the green-spored parasol is medium to large in size, and plain in color.
It is most commonly picked in the early stages of its growth when it is white — similar to the parasol mushroom, but as it matures, it turns a grayish-green color, making it easy to identify, the agency said.
People who consume the green-spored parasol could experience symptoms in one to three hours, including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, bloody stool, dehydration and other symptoms similar to gastroenteritis, it said.
Another plant commonly mistaken as edible is the giant upright elephant ear, which looks similar to taro, but can be distinguished by the petiole, the stalk that attaches the leaf blade to the stem, it said.
Taro leaves have fine hair on its surface, and the petiole attaches to the leaf several centimeters from the V-shaped base of the leaf, whereas giant upright elephant ear leaves are smooth and its petiole is attached almost directly at the base of the leaf, it said.
All parts of the giant upright elephant ear are poisonous, as they contain calcium oxalate, hydrocyanic acid and alkaloids, the agency said, adding that consumption can lead to sore throat, numbness in the mouth, drooling, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and abdominal pain.
People who feel ill after eating wild plants or mushrooms should keep the remains of the eaten plant and seek immediate medical attention to avoid further complications, it said.
