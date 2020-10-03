Pregnant women may take drugs for hepatitis B: doctor

By Huang Shu-li and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Pregnant women with a high viral load of hepatitis B can take anti-viral drugs to reduce the chances of transmitting the disease to their babies, a doctor said on Tuesday.

Taiwan used to have high infection rates of hepatitis B, with the carrier rate among adults averaging 15 to 20 percent, said Hsu Ming-kuang (徐明洸), head of the medical center for women and children at National Taiwan University Hospital’s (NTUH) Yunlin Branch.

After the government made hepatitis B vaccines mandatory for all newborns in 1984, the carrier rate among people younger than 35 dropped to 1 percent, Hsu said.

Hepatitis B is mainly transmitted via blood, Hsu said, adding that babies born to women who tested positive for hepatitis B e-antigen (HBeAg) when they were pregnant have a 10 percent chance of carrying the virus, even after they receive hepatitis B immune globulin and hepatitis B vaccines, he said.

People who develop hepatitis B at a young age would become a chronic hepatitis B carrier, increasing their risks of cirrhosis and liver cancer, he said.

The higher the viral load of hepatitis B in a pregnant woman, the more likely their babies would be borne with the disease, he said.

However, a National Taiwan University study found that the infection rate dropped to only 1.54 percent if a woman took anti-viral medications between the 28th week of her pregnancy and four weeks after her delivery.

This prompted the National Health Administration in 2018 to start providing anti-viral medications to women with a high viral load of hepatitis B when they are 27 weeks pregnant, he said.

The agency covers full expenses for the medications, which cost about NT$20,000, he added.

The two anti-viral drugs used to treat hepatitis B in Taiwan are classified as the second-safest by the US Food and Drug Administration in its five-level risk categories for drug use during pregnancy, which means they would have few side effects in mothers and babies, NTUH Yunlin Branch superintendent Huang Jui-jen (黃瑞仁) said.

Chen Chien-hung (陳健弘), a liver cancer expert and vice superintendent at the branch, and Lee Chi-yu (李基裕), vice director of the branch’s Department of Internal Medicine, said that the pregnancy test for women who are 12 to 14 weeks on the way includes blood tests for hepatitis B surface antigen and HBeAg.

If both results are positive, doctors would advise the woman to take anti-viral drugs to lower the risk of their child being born with the disease, they said.

If the test for HBeAg is negative, but the woman has a high viral load, it is advised that she pays out of the pocket for the treatment, they added.