The High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 69-year-old man found guilty of killing his former wife in 2018 to life in prison, reversing a lower court’s death sentence.
The man, Chen Teng-ke (陳登科), and his former wife, surnamed Chien Mei-chu (簡美珠), had been married for nearly 30 years before divorcing in 2016, which led to a bitter dispute over division of their assets.
At his Taoyuan residence on May 25, 2018, Chen, in a fit of anger, stabbed Chien to death. He then used a cleaver and a hammer to dismember the body, put the parts into seven plastic bags and placed them in a refrigerator, an official investigation said.
In the first ruling the Taoyuan District Court gave Chen the death penalty, citing the vicious nature of the murder, with Chen beheading and dismembering his former wife’s body and showing no remorse.
In the second ruling on Wednesday, the High Court reduced the sentence, saying Chen had suffered depression and emotional stress from the divorce and dispute over assets, as well as an alcohol problem.
The judges said that excessive drinking due to depression had affected Chen’s judgement.
Separately, the High Court on Wednesday reduced the prison sentence of a woman convicted of matricide by two years to 16. The woman, a 44-year-old Taipei resident surnamed Lin, lived with her 73-year-old mother in Tianmu (天母). The two often quarreled, with Lin saying she believed her mother took her things and had placed a death curse on her.
In March last year, during another argument, Lin hit her mother with a blunt object and strangled her to death, investigators said.
A psychiatric evaluation showed that Lin has schizophrenia, and has for years experienced paranoia, hallucinations and delusions.
Investigators quoted her as saying that there was a voice inside her head which at times controlled her actions.
In the first ruling, the Shilin District Court found her guilty of murder and sentenced her to 18 years in prison.
In the second ruling, the High Cout reduced the sentence, saying she had schizophrenia, with symptoms of paranoia, hallucinations and delusions, which affected her mental state.
However, the judges said she still had the ability to control her actions when the murder took place.
