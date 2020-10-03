The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 — Taiwanese returning from working abroad.
One is a man in his 30s, who is based in the US and returned to Taiwan on Sept. 20 to see his family, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said at a press briefing in Taipei.
Upon arrival in Taiwan, the man informed health workers that he had been in contact with a COVID-19 case in the US, and was experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough and loss of smell, Chuang said.
Photo: CNA
The man was tested at the airport, which was negative, but his cough persisted during the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, Chuang said.
The man has been hospitalized, and the 12 passengers who were seated near him on the flight to Taiwan are being closely monitored during their 14-day quarantine, Chuang said.
The other patient, a man in his 40s, returned home on Wednesday from Japan, where he had been working since January. He reported symptoms of mild diarrhea, muscle aches, stuffy nose, a fever and cough, Chuang said.
His COVID-19 test at the airport was negative, but a follow-up test while he was in quarantine showed that he was infected with the virus, Chuang said.
The nine people who were seated near him on the flight to Taiwan, including a colleague, have shown no COVID-19 symptoms and are being monitored during their quarantine, he said.
With the addition of the two new cases, the total number of infections in Taiwan since the start of the outbreak has reached 517, including 425 imported cases, the CECC said.
As of yesterday, Taiwan had seven deaths from the disease, 484 recovered patients and 26 active cases, CECC data showed.
