ENVIRONMENT
Bear rescued in Taichung
Forestry Bureau officials, veterinarians and police yesterday worked to rescue a Formosan black bear that had been injured by a wire snare in an orchard in a mountainous area of Taichung. A farmer surnamed Tseng (曾) called police after finding the bear as he headed to work in the orchard yesterday morning. The bear had gotten caught in a trap that had been set to catch wild boar and macaques, he said. The bureau’s Dongshih Forest District Office dispatched a team of workers, along with five veterinarians from the Endemic Species Research Institute’s Conservation Education Center, to free the bear. Office employees said that initial observations showed the bear was in good condition, despite injuring itself trying to escape the trap, and it would be released back into the wild after the veterinarians were sure that it was healthy enough.
SOCIETY
Packaging trial starts
The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) two-month trial program on using more environmentally friendly packaging for goods purchased online began yesterday in partnership with four e-commerce platforms and Chunghwa Post. PChome and Momo.com are using the eco-friendly bags and boxes to deliver selected goods via Chunghwa Post, the agency said. Their packaging can be returned by placing them in green Chunghwa Post mail boxes or its iBox, which serves as a pickup site for package delivery. The two other two e-commerce operators — FPG Shopping and buydirectlfrom farmers.tw — are sending bags and boxes, and later collecting the returned packaging, from Package Plus collection locations, the EPA said. At the end of the trial, the results would be reviewed to determine if the program would be extended, it added.
SOCIETY
Lee’s interment date set
The ashes of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) are to be interred at the Wuzhi Mountain Military Cemetery in New Taipei City on Monday next week, the Presidential Office said on Wednesday. The funeral procession is to depart the Lee family residence in Taipei at about 8:20am and is scheduled to reach the cemetery at about 9:20am, where a service organized by the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan is to take place. Out of respect for the wishes of Lee’s family, the interment ceremony would not be open to the public, it said, adding that national flags at state and public facilities are to be flown at half-staff on Monday. Lee died on July 30 at the age of 97.
SOCIETY
Nation 4th in work hours
Taiwanese last year worked the fourth-longest hours among people in 39 nations around the world, maintaining the nation’s 2018 ranking, a Ministry of Labor report released on Wednesday said. The average number of hours worked in Taiwan last year was 2,028, five less than 2018, trailing Singapore (2,324 hours), Mexico (2,137 hours) and Costa Rica (2,060 hours), the report said. However, last year saw a drop of 1.2 hours in terms of average regular working hours and a decrease of 3.6 hours in average overtime hours, compared with the same numbers in 2018, the report said. The average annual working hours per year is calculated by multiplying average working hours per month per person by 12, the ministry said. In Asia, South Korea and Japan trailed Taiwan with 1,967 hours and 1,644 hours respectively, the report said.
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
IDENTITY: The time is right to press on with a referendum, as the nation has heightened visibility and support in the global community, the Taiwan United Nations Alliance said The Taiwan United Nations Alliance yesterday said that it is considering launching a petition for a referendum proposal to have the nation join the UN under the name “Taiwan.” Alliance chairman Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) was joined at a news conference in Taipei by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) and leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and civic organizations. They said that it is the right time for a petition because Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage has increased, as it has been praised for its success in containing its COVID-19 outbreak and for helping other countries by sharing
‘LONG OVERDUE’: The Republic of China is a military-political regime of the KMT that illegally occupied Taiwan, Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen said Independence advocates yesterday at a rally called on government leaders to “rectify” the nation’s official name as “Taiwan” as they denounced Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu’s (吳釗燮) remark of “not seeking formal ties with the US” during a media interview. Organized by Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), the advocates chanted slogans, such as “Taiwan is not the Republic of China [ROC],” and held a banner that read: “If the nation’s title is not corrected as ‘Taiwan,’ how can it fully establish diplomatic relations with the US?” as they gathered outside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei at
An advertisement displayed in the corridor of the underground Taipei City Mall has caused contention online with social media users saying that it depicts Taiwanese bears as servants of Chinese pandas. The advertisement — which imitates the style of an ancient Chinese painting, but replaces people with bears — shows a scene in imperial China, with Formosan black bears laboring, while pandas relax and enjoy beverages. “The development of the tourism industry is important, but this type of targeted advertising is extremely disrespectful — and it makes people uncomfortable,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Chen E-jun (陳怡君) said. The advertisement, under