Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ENVIRONMENT

Bear rescued in Taichung

Forestry Bureau officials, veterinarians and police yesterday worked to rescue a Formosan black bear that had been injured by a wire snare in an orchard in a mountainous area of Taichung. A farmer surnamed Tseng (曾) called police after finding the bear as he headed to work in the orchard yesterday morning. The bear had gotten caught in a trap that had been set to catch wild boar and macaques, he said. The bureau’s Dongshih Forest District Office dispatched a team of workers, along with five veterinarians from the Endemic Species Research Institute’s Conservation Education Center, to free the bear. Office employees said that initial observations showed the bear was in good condition, despite injuring itself trying to escape the trap, and it would be released back into the wild after the veterinarians were sure that it was healthy enough.

SOCIETY

Packaging trial starts

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) two-month trial program on using more environmentally friendly packaging for goods purchased online began yesterday in partnership with four e-commerce platforms and Chunghwa Post. PChome and Momo.com are using the eco-friendly bags and boxes to deliver selected goods via Chunghwa Post, the agency said. Their packaging can be returned by placing them in green Chunghwa Post mail boxes or its iBox, which serves as a pickup site for package delivery. The two other two e-commerce operators — FPG Shopping and buydirectlfrom farmers.tw — are sending bags and boxes, and later collecting the returned packaging, from Package Plus collection locations, the EPA said. At the end of the trial, the results would be reviewed to determine if the program would be extended, it added.

SOCIETY

Lee’s interment date set

The ashes of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) are to be interred at the Wuzhi Mountain Military Cemetery in New Taipei City on Monday next week, the Presidential Office said on Wednesday. The funeral procession is to depart the Lee family residence in Taipei at about 8:20am and is scheduled to reach the cemetery at about 9:20am, where a service organized by the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan is to take place. Out of respect for the wishes of Lee’s family, the interment ceremony would not be open to the public, it said, adding that national flags at state and public facilities are to be flown at half-staff on Monday. Lee died on July 30 at the age of 97.

SOCIETY

Nation 4th in work hours

Taiwanese last year worked the fourth-longest hours among people in 39 nations around the world, maintaining the nation’s 2018 ranking, a Ministry of Labor report released on Wednesday said. The average number of hours worked in Taiwan last year was 2,028, five less than 2018, trailing Singapore (2,324 hours), Mexico (2,137 hours) and Costa Rica (2,060 hours), the report said. However, last year saw a drop of 1.2 hours in terms of average regular working hours and a decrease of 3.6 hours in average overtime hours, compared with the same numbers in 2018, the report said. The average annual working hours per year is calculated by multiplying average working hours per month per person by 12, the ministry said. In Asia, South Korea and Japan trailed Taiwan with 1,967 hours and 1,644 hours respectively, the report said.