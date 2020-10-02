DGH launches AI customer service bot

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





The Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) has launched “Smart Deer,” an artificial intelligence (AI) customer service bot, to answer transportation-related questions.

Users can type a query and immediately receive an answer from the chatbot on topics such as train timetables, weather conditions, transportation regulations and more, the agency said last week.

Smart Deer can be accessed through the official DGH Web site, Line account, “Highway to Happiness” app (幸福公路) and service management app (監理服務).

The DGH has since 2015 provided a free 24-hour hotline at 0800-231-035, through which it has answered 1.4 million calls, or about 20,000 every month, it said.

The agency analyzed the most commonly asked question to train the AI, finding that the most common inquiries are related to changes in vehicle regulations, driver’s license testing, fuel surcharge amounts, service complaints and road conditions.

Users can ask Smart Deer a question, or they can choose among a list of options illustrated by cartoon images to guide them to the information they need, it said.