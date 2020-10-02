The Kaohsiung Police Department and the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) yesterday announced major drug busts this week, including one case involving the smuggling of amphetamines and ketamine in air cargo from Malaysia.
Following tip-offs, police officers armed with search warrants raided several locations around the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, confiscating 8kg of synthetic narcotics and taking in five young men for questioning, police officials said.
Sanmin Second Precinct criminal investigation chief Tseng Shun-kuang (曾順光) said that two of the men, a 19-year-old surnamed Chien (簡), and a 24-year-old surnamed Wang (王), are suspected of heading up the ring, which allegedly used Line and other messaging platforms to reach their clients and promote their products.
One of the other suspects is 20 years old and the other two are 19, Tseng said.
The five faced charges for contravening the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).
A court yesterday ordered Chien to be detained pending completion of the investigation, while Wang was released on NT$100,000 (US$3,433) bail, and the other three were released on bail ranging from NT$10,000 to NT$50,000.
Police investigators said the hallucinogenic synthetic drugs of the type confiscated in the case are usually sold in powder form, packaged as coffee, juice or candy.
Users add the powder to a cup of water to drink, they said.
The CIB said it took seven suspects in for questioning earlier this week after amphetamines and ketamine were discovered in boxes at an air cargo warehouse at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
The boxes had been labeled as containing “organic high-mountain tea” imported from Malaysia, CIB Deputy Director Liao Hsu-cheng (廖訓誠) said.
“We found 215kg of ketamine and 2kg of amphetamine with estimated total street value of NT$600 million,” Liao said earlier this week.
CIB investigators believe the seven, including two men, surnamed Lin (林) and Pan (潘), and an airport customs broker surnamed Chou (周), were working with Chinese triad groups in Malaysia.
All have been detained pending completion of the investigation.
The suspects allegedly colluded with customs brokers and a transport driver to collect the imported drugs in the early morning hours, when warehouse security is lax, and they could collect the boxes with forged invoices and customs declaration forms and then deliver them to Taipei.
