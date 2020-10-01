Twelve of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies voiced support for the nation’s bid to join the UN during the general debate of the 75th UN General Assembly.
Belizean Minister of Foreign Affairs Wilfred Elrington and Nicaraguan Minister of Foreign Affairs Denis Moncada Colindres spoke up for Taiwan on Tuesday, the last day of the annual debate that began on Tuesday last week.
Belize stands by the conviction that all countries are sovereign equals, Elrington said, adding that all people without exception must benefit from the promise of the UN Charter and the rights enshrined in it, including the right to self-determination.
“This right to self-determination is also applicable to the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and their continued exclusion from the UN and its institutions is contrary to the goals of the organization,” Elrington said.
“Belize calls for the full participation of Taiwan in the UN system,” he said, adding that Taiwan possesses the capacity to do so as exemplified by its successful and effective approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its assistance to allied and other countries.
Speaking in Spanish, Colindres said that Taiwan must be allowed to participate in the UN system and meetings for humanitarian reasons in view of the principle of universality.
It was the first time since 2017 that a Nicaraguan representative spoke up for Taiwan in the general debate.
The number of allies that spoke up for Taiwan this year was one more than last year.
The three allies that did not mention Taiwan were Guatemala, Honduras and the Vatican.
All of Taiwan’s allies except for the Vatican have written letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this year in support of the nation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.
Ten countries — Belize, Eswatini, Haiti, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu — signed a joint letter to Guterres, Ou said.
However, the letter has yet to be delivered, due to stringent COVID-19 prevention measures at the UN, she said.
The other four — Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Paraguay — have written to Guterres individually, Ou said.
Ou thanked the 14 countries for showing concrete support for Taiwan in its bid to join the UN.
