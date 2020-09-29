Tainan prosecutors yesterday indicted 15 people affiliated with an online company for allegedly unlawfully helping more than 1,000 Chinese nationals enter Taiwan.
The 15 are linked to WISBET Digital Entertainment Developing Co (奕智博數位科技娛樂股份有限開發公司), including the company’s acting chief executive officer surnamed Pan (潘). She is the girlfriend of the man in charge of the firm.
The company’s head, surnamed Chuang (莊), has fled Taiwan and authorities have put him on a wanted list.
All 15 were charged with document forgery and breaching the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), according to the indictment.
The firm also helped foreign operators set up operations and recruit foreign workers in Taiwan, and assisted with applications for visas to enter the country, Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office spokesman Lin Chung-pin (林仲斌) said, adding that investigations started in January.
WISBET illegally helped 1,094 Chinese nationals enter Taiwan from 2015 to last year, and collected NT$50.52 million (US$1.73 million) in service fees for its operators, Tainan prosecutors said.
In July, Taipei prosecutors reportedly found the e-commerce company was also a front for a cross-border gambling Web site that laundered money for 50 domestic and foreign gambling Web sites, making NT$5 billion over an eight-day period.
FATAL FIRE: The health department is trying to contact the inspector who visited the site of the illegal nursing home to ask why they did not advise follow-up checks The Taipei City Government yesterday said that a health department inspector last year had visited the site of a long-term care facility in Neihu District (內湖) after receiving a report questioning its status. A fire broke out at the facility on Tuesday afternoon, killing three people. The Taipei Fire Department said that it received a report about a fire on the first floor of a four-story residential building on Kangning Road Sec. 1 at 2:38pm on Tuesday, firefighters arrived at 2:43pm and the fire was put out by 3:07pm. The firefighters found three men in beds and rushed them to hospital for
Taipei City Councilor Wang Hao (王浩) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday called for security improvements to the MRT, as fare evasion has increased more than 13-fold on the metropolitan railway system over the past five years. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has spoken out against fare evasion and other contraventions of MRT regulations, but since he took office in 2015 the number of contraventions has more than doubled, Wang said, adding that there were 537 cases in 2015 compared with 959 last year. A video was posted to YouTube in June showing people how to evade paying a fare,
THE CHINA CONNECTION: As Beijing’s aggression increases, so does Taiwanese consciousness, making a new constitution imperative, Hsu Wei-chun said If the nation is to ratify a new constitution, it must first end any illusions about the current document’s relevance to Taiwan, an academic told a forum in Taipei yesterday. For the constitutional revisionist movement to succeed, it needs public enthusiasm, the right timing and a clear plan of action, Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor Hsu Wei-chun (徐偉群) told attendees at the event titled “Imagining a New Constitution for a New Era,” which was organized by the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association. The Constitution exists under the “one China” framework and has little relevance to Taiwan, Hsu said, adding that
Yuchi Township (魚池) fishers have appealed to the Nantou County Government for help in dealing with an invasive fish species in Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), where it has devastated the local ecosystem. Fishers at Sun Moon Lake have been using electrofishing in an attempt to eliminate the giant snakehead fish — found in Africa and Southeast Asia — but they have struggled to keep up with the growing population of the species, which breeds during September and October, the county government said on Monday. The county has contacted researchers at National Tsing Hua University, saying it hoped they could come up