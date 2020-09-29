Fifteen charged for helping Chinese enter nation

Staff writer, with CNA





Tainan prosecutors yesterday indicted 15 people affiliated with an online company for allegedly unlawfully helping more than 1,000 Chinese nationals enter Taiwan.

The 15 are linked to WISBET Digital Entertainment Developing Co (奕智博數位科技娛樂股份有限開發公司), including the company’s acting chief executive officer surnamed Pan (潘). She is the girlfriend of the man in charge of the firm.

The company’s head, surnamed Chuang (莊), has fled Taiwan and authorities have put him on a wanted list.

All 15 were charged with document forgery and breaching the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), according to the indictment.

The firm also helped foreign operators set up operations and recruit foreign workers in Taiwan, and assisted with applications for visas to enter the country, Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office spokesman Lin Chung-pin (林仲斌) said, adding that investigations started in January.

WISBET illegally helped 1,094 Chinese nationals enter Taiwan from 2015 to last year, and collected NT$50.52 million (US$1.73 million) in service fees for its operators, Tainan prosecutors said.

In July, Taipei prosecutors reportedly found the e-commerce company was also a front for a cross-border gambling Web site that laundered money for 50 domestic and foreign gambling Web sites, making NT$5 billion over an eight-day period.