More allies speak up for Taiwan at UN

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s diplomatic allies on Friday continued to urge member nations participating in this year’s UN General Assembly to grant Taiwan fuller participation in international organizations, citing the humanitarian assistance it has given countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuvaluan Prime Minister Kausea Natano and Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini spoke on Taiwan’s behalf on the fourth day of the general debate, which began on Tuesday last week and finishes on Tuesday.

The pandemic is a global problem that needs a global response, Natano said, adding that he regrets that the Republic of China (ROC), Taiwan’s formal name, continues to be kept out of the UN system.

In this image made from UNTV video, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at U.N. Headquarters. Photo: AP

Taiwan has managed the pandemic well and performed effectively on several of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Natano said, adding that Taiwan is in a much better position than most to help rebuild the international community.

“Tuvalu strongly supports the ROC’s readmission into the UN, as a founding member of the UN, and its active participation in UN specialized agencies, including the WHO and ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization],” he added.

Taiwan left the UN in 1971 when China was admitted, and has since been excluded from its special agencies.

Dlamini told the assembly that continuing to deny Taiwanese the right to participate in the UN system is a political issue that has been allowed to fester too long.

“Taiwan has shown significant commitment to the ideals of the United Nations and has aligned her priorities with those of the organization,” he said.

“In these uncertain times, when resources are dwindling, Taiwan has not only expressed commitment toward collaborative global citizenship, but has manifested support to development initiatives undertaken by some of our countries and, in particular, the Kingdom of Eswatini,” Dlamini said.

Their speeches brought the tally to seven of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies — Palau, Paraguay, the Marshall Islands, Haiti, Nauru, Tuvalu and Eswatini — that have spoken on its behalf at this year’s meeting.

Pope Francis, representing the Vatican — Taiwan’s only European ally — did not mention Taiwan during his remarks at Friday’s debate.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the Vatican is not a secular state and its foreign relations focus on global pastoral and evangelistic work.

Three more of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Christopher, and Nevis and Saint Lucia — were scheduled to speak yesterday.