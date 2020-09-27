NCC should review if China meddled in CtiTV, DPP says

By Jason Pan / Staff Reporter





The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Friday urged the National Communications Commission (NCC) to look into allegations of China interfering in CtiTV (中天) as it reviews the network’s license renewal.

Chinese-language media earlier this week reported that China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) interfered in personnel decisions at CtiTV by telling network executives not to sack Wang Yu-cheng (王又正), host of the political talk show Deep Throat News (新聞深喉嚨), which is known for its pro-China stance.

The allegation came amid reports that CtiTV executives had decided to make Wang the host of a new online program at CtiTV, which is part of Want Want China Times Media Group.

This would reportedly allow the network to pass the NCC review process required to get its operating license renewed, as members of the public had complained about the biased stance and misinformation on Wang’s show and CtiTV news programs.

DPP spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) on Friday said the party is aware of the media report about TAO interference in personnel decisions at the network.

“Taiwan is a democracy, and media freedom is our precious asset,” she said, adding that if the media reports are true, then it indicates that the network has special ties to the TAO.

“It entails the issues of media’s responsibility to society, the journalism ethics and the professionalism of media workers in a democratic nation. We urge said media outlet and the show host in question to give a clear explanation to the public,” she said.

“We wish to remind the regulatory agencies, such as that NCC, to fully investigate this matter when reviewing whether to renew a network’s broadcasting license, so as to allay the public’s fears,” she added.

CtiTV News (中天新聞) on Thursday issued a statement denying the media reports.

“We denounce this in the strongest terms, as it is a fictitious story without factual basis,” it said. “CtiTV will take the necessary legal steps to sue all those who wrote fraudulent reports and the people who disseminated them.”