HEALTH

Two girls killed in fire

Two girls were yesterday pronounced dead after being rescued from a fire that erupted at a house in Changhua County earlier in the day, the county fire department said. The two girls, aged 12 and two, were discovered with no vital signs on the second floor of a three-story building in Erlin Township when firefighters broke into the premises, it said. The department said that it received a report of a fire at about noon and sent 11 fire engines and 23 firefighters, as well as three ambulances to the scene. The flames were brought under control at 12:32pm and completely extinguished 10 minutes later, enabling firefighters to rescue the two girls, who had lost consciousness. The 12-year-old was taken to Erlin Christian Hospital and the two-year-old to Changhua Hospital, but both were pronounced dead later yesterday. The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

INVOICE LOTTERY

Prizes remain unclaimed

Seven uniform invoices that each won a special prize of NT$10 million (US$342,442) in the May-June draw remain unclaimed, while another five that won a NT$2 million prize also remain unclaimed, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry urged the winners to claim the money ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline. The seven unclaimed NT$10 million uniform invoices were among 16 winners with the number 03016191, while the five unclaimed NT$2 million prizes were among 19 winners with the number 62474899, the ministry said. Among the seven special prize winners, four spent less than NT$100. One bought a bottled tea for NT$20 at a FamilyMart store in Banciao (板橋); one bought a milk tea and a hot dog for NT$60 at a 7-Eleven store in Taoyuan; one spent NT$88 buying dumplings in Beitou (北投); while the other spent NT$90 on a lemon drink at a beverage store in Hsinchu.

HEALTH

Quarantined woman dies

A woman in Kaohsiung who had recently returned from China was found dead while in home quarantine, the local health authority said yesterday, ruling out foul play as the cause of death. Kaohsiung Department of Health Director-General Huang Chih-chung (黃志中) said that the Taiwanese woman, in her 40s, was placed in home quarantine after she arrived at Kaohsiung International Airport from Shanghai on Sept. 16. She was found dead on Monday afternoon at her home in Linyuan District (林園), Huang said. An initial examination ruled out the possibility of foul play, he said, adding that the case has been handed over to prosecutors for further investigation. The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday said that specimens taken from the woman’s body to test for COVID-19 suggest that her death was not related to the disease.

DIPLOMACY

Smaller banquet planned

The nation is to hold a Double Ten National Day banquet as scheduled, but it is to be streamlined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The smaller-than-usual state banquet is to be held at the Taipei Guest House for visiting foreign dignities and international friends, the ministry said. Although overseas dignitaries are not expected to attend the celebrations because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions, the banquet would still be held for the president, ministerial-level officials and foreign diplomats posted to Taiwan, it said. All guests and service staff would be required to wear masks and observe social distancing regulations, it added.