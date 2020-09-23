HEALTH
Two girls killed in fire
Two girls were yesterday pronounced dead after being rescued from a fire that erupted at a house in Changhua County earlier in the day, the county fire department said. The two girls, aged 12 and two, were discovered with no vital signs on the second floor of a three-story building in Erlin Township when firefighters broke into the premises, it said. The department said that it received a report of a fire at about noon and sent 11 fire engines and 23 firefighters, as well as three ambulances to the scene. The flames were brought under control at 12:32pm and completely extinguished 10 minutes later, enabling firefighters to rescue the two girls, who had lost consciousness. The 12-year-old was taken to Erlin Christian Hospital and the two-year-old to Changhua Hospital, but both were pronounced dead later yesterday. The cause of the fire was still being investigated.
INVOICE LOTTERY
Prizes remain unclaimed
Seven uniform invoices that each won a special prize of NT$10 million (US$342,442) in the May-June draw remain unclaimed, while another five that won a NT$2 million prize also remain unclaimed, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry urged the winners to claim the money ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline. The seven unclaimed NT$10 million uniform invoices were among 16 winners with the number 03016191, while the five unclaimed NT$2 million prizes were among 19 winners with the number 62474899, the ministry said. Among the seven special prize winners, four spent less than NT$100. One bought a bottled tea for NT$20 at a FamilyMart store in Banciao (板橋); one bought a milk tea and a hot dog for NT$60 at a 7-Eleven store in Taoyuan; one spent NT$88 buying dumplings in Beitou (北投); while the other spent NT$90 on a lemon drink at a beverage store in Hsinchu.
HEALTH
Quarantined woman dies
A woman in Kaohsiung who had recently returned from China was found dead while in home quarantine, the local health authority said yesterday, ruling out foul play as the cause of death. Kaohsiung Department of Health Director-General Huang Chih-chung (黃志中) said that the Taiwanese woman, in her 40s, was placed in home quarantine after she arrived at Kaohsiung International Airport from Shanghai on Sept. 16. She was found dead on Monday afternoon at her home in Linyuan District (林園), Huang said. An initial examination ruled out the possibility of foul play, he said, adding that the case has been handed over to prosecutors for further investigation. The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday said that specimens taken from the woman’s body to test for COVID-19 suggest that her death was not related to the disease.
DIPLOMACY
Smaller banquet planned
The nation is to hold a Double Ten National Day banquet as scheduled, but it is to be streamlined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The smaller-than-usual state banquet is to be held at the Taipei Guest House for visiting foreign dignities and international friends, the ministry said. Although overseas dignitaries are not expected to attend the celebrations because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions, the banquet would still be held for the president, ministerial-level officials and foreign diplomats posted to Taiwan, it said. All guests and service staff would be required to wear masks and observe social distancing regulations, it added.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD: Media speculation has fueled confusion about the KMT’s reasons for skipping a Chinese forum and delaying an AIT meeting, party sources said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sunday said that it is not seeking to improve relations with the US or China at the expense of the other, and that its relations with the countries would be topic-based. The party has faced questions over its foreign policy after it on Monday last week announced its withdrawal from the annual Straits Forum and delayed planned talks with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The party has also taken a tough stance on the importation of US meat containing ractopamine, while also lambasting China for increasing its military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. Following
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among