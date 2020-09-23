Legislature approves detentions

SOGO DISPUTE: The three legislators have been charged with accepting bribes from former Pacific Distribution Investment Co chairman Lee Heng-lung

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The legislature yesterday agreed to a Taiwan Taipei District Court request to detain three legislators involved in a bribery scandal related to the SOGO Department Store ownership dispute.

“All legislative caucuses have agreed to list the legal case involving Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清), as well as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) and Chen Chao-ming (陳超明), on the agenda of the plenary session and to grant the district court the approval to extend their detention,” Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday.

Taipei prosecutors on Monday charged the three legislators, as well as independent Legislator Chao Cheng-yu (趙正宇) and former New Power Party chairman and legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), with accepting bribes from former Pacific Distribution Investment Co chairman Lee Heng-lung (李恆隆), who had been lobbying for an amendment to a law that would have favored him in a legal dispute with Far Eastern Group over the ownership of the Pacific SOGO Department Store chain.

New Power Party (NPP) caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih speaks at a news conference in Taipei on Aug. 5 about bribery allegations involving former NPP chairman Hsu Yung-ming. Photo: CNA

The Taipei District Court on Monday had ruled that Su, Liao and Chen should remain in detention, but had noted that Article 74 of the Constitution states that a legislator should not, except in a case of flagrante delicto, be arrested or detained without the permission of the Legislative Yuan.

The ruling was delivered to the legislature early yesterday morning and You convened a meeting of caucus whips. They reached a decision to give the court the permission to detain them.

It was the first time that lawmakers elected in January had exercised their right to determine if colleagues involved in a criminal case should be detained.