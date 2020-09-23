The legislature yesterday agreed to a Taiwan Taipei District Court request to detain three legislators involved in a bribery scandal related to the SOGO Department Store ownership dispute.
“All legislative caucuses have agreed to list the legal case involving Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清), as well as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) and Chen Chao-ming (陳超明), on the agenda of the plenary session and to grant the district court the approval to extend their detention,” Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday.
Taipei prosecutors on Monday charged the three legislators, as well as independent Legislator Chao Cheng-yu (趙正宇) and former New Power Party chairman and legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), with accepting bribes from former Pacific Distribution Investment Co chairman Lee Heng-lung (李恆隆), who had been lobbying for an amendment to a law that would have favored him in a legal dispute with Far Eastern Group over the ownership of the Pacific SOGO Department Store chain.
Photo: CNA
The Taipei District Court on Monday had ruled that Su, Liao and Chen should remain in detention, but had noted that Article 74 of the Constitution states that a legislator should not, except in a case of flagrante delicto, be arrested or detained without the permission of the Legislative Yuan.
The ruling was delivered to the legislature early yesterday morning and You convened a meeting of caucus whips. They reached a decision to give the court the permission to detain them.
It was the first time that lawmakers elected in January had exercised their right to determine if colleagues involved in a criminal case should be detained.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD: Media speculation has fueled confusion about the KMT’s reasons for skipping a Chinese forum and delaying an AIT meeting, party sources said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sunday said that it is not seeking to improve relations with the US or China at the expense of the other, and that its relations with the countries would be topic-based. The party has faced questions over its foreign policy after it on Monday last week announced its withdrawal from the annual Straits Forum and delayed planned talks with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The party has also taken a tough stance on the importation of US meat containing ractopamine, while also lambasting China for increasing its military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. Following
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among