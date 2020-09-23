The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused the government of attempting to “brainwash” people to downplay the health risks of pork containing traces of ractopamine.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that Taiwan would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing ractopamine traces and beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, saying that the decision was “based on our national economic interests and consistent with our overall strategic goals.”
The policy is to take effect on Jan. 1 next year.
“The responsibility of the government is to protect the health of the people,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a news conference in Taipei.
However, President Tsai’s administration has “unilaterally” allowed US imports of pork with ractopamine, Wang said.
Wang accused the government of using its budget to “mislead the people into believing that ractopamine will not harm the human body.”
A Council of Agriculture advertisement posted on the Facebook page of the Chinese-language edition of Scientific American said that ractopamine is banned in Taiwan because pork with the leanness-enhancing additive is “not tasty,” the KMT said in a statement.
The Facebook ad said that “adding ractopamine can increase profits and is environmentally friendly,” the statement said.
Moreover, there was no clear indication in the post that it was an ad, the KMT said.
Citing Article 62-1 of the Budget Act (預算法), the KMT said that when government agencies allocate a budget for policy advocacy, the advocacy “should be clearly marked as advertising,” with the sponsor disclosed.
“We have not authorized the government to endorse an incorrect policy or to spend large amounts of taxpayers’ money doing it,” Wang said.
In a separate Facebook post on Sunday, the publisher of the Chinese-language edition of Scientific American apologized for the ad, saying that it “violated media ethics and the spirit of science,” and was “inappropriate.”
The magazine said that it would take down the ad and refund the fee.
Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) on Monday said that the council did not provide the statements that ractopamine can increase profits or that it is environmentally friendly.
The council had intended to convey that ractopamine is not used in domestically raised pigs, Chen said.
Additional reporting by CNA
