The Ministry of Culture yesterday launched an exhibition and networking event to promote this year’s Golden Comic Awards, the top national award for the comic arts, the ministry said.
Themed “Comics in the City,” the 11th Golden Comic Awards & Connection+ is being held at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區) in Taipei until Tuesday.
It features a series of events, including conferences, networking opportunities and an exhibition.
Photo courtesy of National Taiwan Ocean University
The exhibition, titled “A Stroll Through the City,” highlights the works of the nominees for this year’s Golden Comic Awards, which were announced on Aug. 14, the ministry said.
It also includes special themed displays, including those showcasing “the portrayal of cities in comic works and the efforts different locales have made to partner with comic artists,” it said.
The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 7pm.
From Friday to Sunday, nine artists whose works were nominated would host “Artist’s Corner” events at the exhibition venue, the ministry said.
They are NIN, Kung Yun-wen (龔韻雯), Huang Pei-shan (黃珮珊), Kiya Chang (張季雅), LONLON, Tseng Yao-ching (曾耀慶), HOM, Ray He (雷) and Chang Fang-chih (張放之), it said.
They would introduce their work and interact with fans and people from the comic industry, it added.
A conference was held on the exhibition’s opening day and another would be held tomorrow at 2pm.
The conference, titled “The Illusionist on the Skywalk: Reviving Urban Memories,” would have speakers discussing the sustained development of cross-platform, cross-media and cross-disciplinary cooperation, the ministry said.
The exhibition would also feature three networking sessions, including one titled “Cross-promotion: board games, video games, toys and branding,” which is to be held today from 3:30pm to 4:30pm.
Twenty-four works were nominated from 193 entries for this year’s Golden Comic Awards, the ministry said.
The nominees would compete for awards including best new talent, best cross-media application and best editor, as well as comic of the year, which would be presented to six winners, it said.
One of the six would be given the Golden Comic Awards Grand Prize, it said.
This year’s special contribution award is to be presented to comic artist Loic Hsiao (蕭言中), it said.
The awards ceremony is to be held at the Taipei New Horizon Building adjacent to Songshan Cultural and Creative Park at 3pm on Monday, it said.
At a news conference launching this year’s awards, the ministry presented the inaugural Netizen Award to artist Ruan Guang-min (阮光民) for Yong-Jiu Grocery Store (用九柑仔店), a comic series that has been adapted for television.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD: Media speculation has fueled confusion about the KMT’s reasons for skipping a Chinese forum and delaying an AIT meeting, party sources said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Sunday said that it is not seeking to improve relations with the US or China at the expense of the other, and that its relations with the countries would be topic-based. The party has faced questions over its foreign policy after it on Monday last week announced its withdrawal from the annual Straits Forum and delayed planned talks with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). The party has also taken a tough stance on the importation of US meat containing ractopamine, while also lambasting China for increasing its military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. Following
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among