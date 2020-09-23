Comic artists to meet fans at Taipei event promoting awards

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Culture yesterday launched an exhibition and networking event to promote this year’s Golden Comic Awards, the top national award for the comic arts, the ministry said.

Themed “Comics in the City,” the 11th Golden Comic Awards & Connection+ is being held at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區) in Taipei until Tuesday.

It features a series of events, including conferences, networking opportunities and an exhibition.

People pose for a photograph in an installation featuring a scene from Ruan Guang-min’s comic series Yong-Jiu Grocery Store at an exhibition at National Taiwan Ocean University’s art center in Keelung on March 18. Photo courtesy of National Taiwan Ocean University

The exhibition, titled “A Stroll Through the City,” highlights the works of the nominees for this year’s Golden Comic Awards, which were announced on Aug. 14, the ministry said.

It also includes special themed displays, including those showcasing “the portrayal of cities in comic works and the efforts different locales have made to partner with comic artists,” it said.

The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 7pm.

From Friday to Sunday, nine artists whose works were nominated would host “Artist’s Corner” events at the exhibition venue, the ministry said.

They are NIN, Kung Yun-wen (龔韻雯), Huang Pei-shan (黃珮珊), Kiya Chang (張季雅), LONLON, Tseng Yao-ching (曾耀慶), HOM, Ray He (雷) and Chang Fang-chih (張放之), it said.

They would introduce their work and interact with fans and people from the comic industry, it added.

A conference was held on the exhibition’s opening day and another would be held tomorrow at 2pm.

The conference, titled “The Illusionist on the Skywalk: Reviving Urban Memories,” would have speakers discussing the sustained development of cross-platform, cross-media and cross-disciplinary cooperation, the ministry said.

The exhibition would also feature three networking sessions, including one titled “Cross-promotion: board games, video games, toys and branding,” which is to be held today from 3:30pm to 4:30pm.

Twenty-four works were nominated from 193 entries for this year’s Golden Comic Awards, the ministry said.

The nominees would compete for awards including best new talent, best cross-media application and best editor, as well as comic of the year, which would be presented to six winners, it said.

One of the six would be given the Golden Comic Awards Grand Prize, it said.

This year’s special contribution award is to be presented to comic artist Loic Hsiao (蕭言中), it said.

The awards ceremony is to be held at the Taipei New Horizon Building adjacent to Songshan Cultural and Creative Park at 3pm on Monday, it said.

At a news conference launching this year’s awards, the ministry presented the inaugural Netizen Award to artist Ruan Guang-min (阮光民) for Yong-Jiu Grocery Store (用九柑仔店), a comic series that has been adapted for television.