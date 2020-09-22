This year’s Taipei Poetry Festival, themed “Glow in the Dark” (所以我們發光), is to open on Saturday, with a series of events to be held through Oct. 11.
For the opening performance, the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs, which organizes the annual event, is to present “Speak, Hong Kong” (說吧，香港) at Taipei Zhongshan Hall’s Zhongzheng Auditorium at 7:30pm on Saturday.
“Hong Kong and Taiwan have long influenced each other in literature and popular culture, and the rapidly changing developments in Hong Kong are tied to Taiwan’s future,” organizers said.
Photo courtesy of Taipei City Government Department of Cultural Affairs
Through music, text, video and theatrical performance, artists from Taiwan and Hong Kong are to lead audiences in reflecting on important historical moments and changes in Hong Kong, and “help the audience experience Hong Kong through literature and contemplate their own future,” they said.
One of the highlights of the festival is “A Soulful Night of Jazz Poetry” (爵士詩靈魂夜), which is to be held at Zhongshan Hall’s Guangfu Auditorium at 7:30pm on Oct. 10.
Jazz music is “the most free and avant-garde” art form, and a “hotbed for nostalgia,” organizers said.
“Since the post-World War II Beat Generation, jazzy poetry has also become an important part of contemporary poetry,” they said.
For “A Soulful Night of Jazz Poetry,” jazz musicians Hsieh Min-yen (謝明諺), Vincent Hsu (徐崇育), Hsu Yu-ying (許郁瑛) and Lin Wei-chung (林偉中) are to be joined by poets Yang Ze (楊澤), Chen Chia-tai (陳家帶), A-mang (阿芒), A-tun (阿鈍), Lo Yu-chia (羅毓嘉), Tsui Shun-hua (崔舜華) and Sharon Tsui (崔香蘭).
The event would also feature special appearances by Dawang Huang (黃大旺) and Mars Lin (林理惠), organizers said.
Together, the performers would “kindle sparks between language and music,” they said.
The festival includes 10 seminars on topics including gender, disease, local culture, social movements, paintings, and the relationship between language and poetry, organizers said, adding that there would also be seminars honoring poets Yang Mu (楊牧) and Shoo Tao (秀陶), both of whom passed away this year, organizers said.
Two of the seminars would be presented by Chang Fang-tzu (張芳慈), one of the leading figures of contemporary Hakka literature, and the festival’s keynote poet this year, they said.
Chang and poet Tung Shu-Ming (董恕明) are to share their experiences exploring the individual and the collective in their writings at “My / Our Singing” (我／們的歌唱) at Kishu An Forest of Literature at 2:30pm on Sunday.
Chang and poetry professor Horng Shu-ling (洪淑苓) are to speak about female tenacity in love and lust at “Undercurrents in Women’s Pools” (女人潭中的暗流) at Eslite Spectrum’s Songyan Store at 7:30pm on Monday next week.
Director Huang Ming-chuan’s (黃明川) documentary Deepest Uprising (波濤最深處), which highlights four female Asian poets, is to premiere at the festival, with a screening at SPOT-Taipei in Zhongshan District (中山) at 2:30pm on Oct. 11.
Poet Tsai Hsiu-chu (蔡秀菊) is to join Huang Ming-chuan for a discussion on the identities of female creators after the screening.
While this year seems to be shrouded in a kind of shadow, art and literature can often serve as the light, said festival cocurator Yang Chia-hsien (楊佳嫻), adding that she hopes that through words and other media, the festival’s artists can bring light to others.
For more information, visit poetryfestival.taipei/2020.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday said that it has allocated NT$68 million (US$2.32 million) to build an Internet-of-things (IoT) platform that would facilitate proactive maintenance of the railway system and enhance service punctuality. The agency said that it decided to build the platform to promote horizontal communication among its departments after an investigation into the Puyuma Express derailment in October 2018 found that its four main departments — electrical engineering, rolling stock, construction and transportation — failed to share information with one another. The platform would use artificial intelligence to analyze maintenance data collected by its departments, including railway crossings,