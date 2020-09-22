Operators call for consistent rules for senior bus drivers

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Bus operators yesterday called for a consistent standard to regulate the upper age limit for bus drivers and school bus drivers, as the current system has given them little flexibility when dispatching drivers.

To address a shortage of drivers for tour buses, freeway buses and cargo services, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications amended the Transportation Management Regulations (汽車運輸業管理規則) and Road Traffic Security Rules (道路交通安全規則) to extend the upper age limit for professional drivers of large motor vehicles from 65 to 68. The amendments took effect in July.

The ministry has also imposed restrictions on drivers of large commercial vehicles aged 65 to 68. Drivers in this age category must renew their license annually after passing a physical examination, in which they undergo electrocardiography and sleep quality analysis, as well as urine and blood tests, in addition to basic tests.

Drivers of large commercial vehicles older than 65 can only drive from 6am to 6pm, with their driving time capped at eight hours per day. They are also banned from driving three hours consecutively without a break.

Meanwhile, tour bus drivers aged 65 or over can be dispatched to drive shuttle buses, while freeway bus drivers in the same age category can drive through no more than two cities or counties.

While school buses account for about 40 percent of the shuttle bus service market, the Ministry of Education’s Regulations Regarding the Administration of Student Transportation (學生交通車管理辦法) stipulate that school bus drivers must be under 65, tour bus operators said, adding that the requirement means the nation has two systems regulating senior professional drivers that contradict each other.

Taiwan has become an aged society, New Taipei City Tour Bus Association chairman Chou Wen-haw (周文灝) said.

Many drivers over 65 are still in good shape and can continue driving after passing physical examinations, Chou said, adding that recruiting them would help address the shortage of large motor vehicle drivers.

School buses mainly travel on urban roads at relatively lower speeds, which should not be a problem for drivers aged 65 or over to manage, but the education ministry’s requirement has made it difficult for operators to dispatch qualified drivers when school bus drivers ask for leave, Chou said.

The Regulations Regarding the Administration of Student Transportation should also set the upper age limit for school bus drivers to be 68, he added.

The Ministry of Education said it has no plans to extend the upper age limit for school bus drivers to 68, in view of student safety.