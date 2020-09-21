The government-owned National Education Radio (NER), which promotes national education policies and directives, became the biggest winner with six awards at Saturday’s 55th Golden Bell Awards.
NER, which received 21 nominations, won awards for best children’s program, best youth program host, best arts and culture program host, best in planning and writing, best in research and development, and best education and culture program host.
Radio host Chen Yen-jou (陳燕柔), who accepted the best children’s program award for her show that teaches scientific facts about Earth, said that media ethics should always be upheld especially when advancement in technology allows almost everyone to disseminate information.
“We all become media presenters when we log on to the Internet or turn on our phones. However, I hope we can pass on the responsibility of upholding media ethics for future generations who step into this field,” she said.
Fan Chin-hui (范欽慧) accepted the best education and culture program host award for her show that introduces animal sounds recorded in natural habitats.
One of the aims of her show is to connect people with the sounds of nature so that they can learn to love the land that they live on, Fan said.
Chen Tuan-hui (陳端慧), also known as Tuan Tuan (端端), won the awards for best youth program host, and best arts and culture program host for her work in a show that invites guests to talk about technology used in everyday life, as well as another that explores dance, drama, literature, language, fashion, travel and paintings.
NER won the award for best writing and planning, and best research and development for a show that introduces arts and culture in southern Taiwan, as well as a mobile studio that allows people to experience being a radio host.
The National Police Agency’s Police Broadcasting Service won five awards: best youth program, best social care program, best lifestyle program, best children’s program host and best social care program host.
A total of 125 shows vied for 26 awards at this year’s ceremony, which was held at Taipei’s National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.
The Golden Bell Awards were founded in 1965 with the aim of promoting radio broadcasting.
