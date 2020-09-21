Freddy Lim starts ‘alliance’

By Hsieh Chun-lin / Staff reporter





Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) yesterday said he has formed a “progressive youth alliance” with individuals across party lines to focus on constitutional, local self-government and land reform.

The “alliance” would be a space for discussing national issues, with members including like-minded people he has known since before he entered politics, he said.

The idea is to integrate discussions among young people about visions for the nation alongside the process of pushing for constitutional amendments in the new legislative session, he said.

Among the many issues discussed by the “alliance” have been the “normalization” of the three main branches of government — the executive, legislative and judicial — and the abolition of the Control Yuan and the Examination Yuan; a “second wave of democratization”; granting civil rights to 18-year-olds; increasing the number of at-large legislative seats; and creating a special law on nationality, territory, the national flag and anthem, and the nation’s official name, an anonymous source said.

Taiwan is at a historic juncture and faces a strategic opportunity to establish its national values and positions, build a progressive nation and establish a key role in international society, Lim said.

Younger politicians must also consider their own positions, he said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator (DPP) Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) has joined the “alliance,” Lim said, adding that he plans to invite more people from different cities, counties and parties to join.

Sources said other members include independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷); independent Miaoli County Councilor Tseng Wen-hsueh (曾玟學); independent Taipei City councilors Lin Liang-chun (林亮君), Lin Ying-meng (林穎孟) and Huang Yu-fen (黃郁芬); DPP New Taipei City Councilor Tai Wei-shan (戴瑋姍); and DPP Keelung City councilors Jiho Chang (張之豪) and Kao Min-lin (高閔琳).

The “alliance” is separate from a “mutual aid” group formed by former members of the New Power Party (NPP), said Lim, who last year left the party that he had helped form.

Describing the latter as “political group-like,” he said that he knows the path after resigning from a party is not an easy one, so he would help others who have left the NPP, but he has no plans to establish a new party now.