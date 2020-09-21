Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) yesterday said he has formed a “progressive youth alliance” with individuals across party lines to focus on constitutional, local self-government and land reform.
The “alliance” would be a space for discussing national issues, with members including like-minded people he has known since before he entered politics, he said.
The idea is to integrate discussions among young people about visions for the nation alongside the process of pushing for constitutional amendments in the new legislative session, he said.
Among the many issues discussed by the “alliance” have been the “normalization” of the three main branches of government — the executive, legislative and judicial — and the abolition of the Control Yuan and the Examination Yuan; a “second wave of democratization”; granting civil rights to 18-year-olds; increasing the number of at-large legislative seats; and creating a special law on nationality, territory, the national flag and anthem, and the nation’s official name, an anonymous source said.
Taiwan is at a historic juncture and faces a strategic opportunity to establish its national values and positions, build a progressive nation and establish a key role in international society, Lim said.
Younger politicians must also consider their own positions, he said.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator (DPP) Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) has joined the “alliance,” Lim said, adding that he plans to invite more people from different cities, counties and parties to join.
Sources said other members include independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷); independent Miaoli County Councilor Tseng Wen-hsueh (曾玟學); independent Taipei City councilors Lin Liang-chun (林亮君), Lin Ying-meng (林穎孟) and Huang Yu-fen (黃郁芬); DPP New Taipei City Councilor Tai Wei-shan (戴瑋姍); and DPP Keelung City councilors Jiho Chang (張之豪) and Kao Min-lin (高閔琳).
The “alliance” is separate from a “mutual aid” group formed by former members of the New Power Party (NPP), said Lim, who last year left the party that he had helped form.
Describing the latter as “political group-like,” he said that he knows the path after resigning from a party is not an easy one, so he would help others who have left the NPP, but he has no plans to establish a new party now.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
TIME FOR CHANGE: Most of those at a public hearing organized by the DPP’s Chung Chia-pin also agreed that the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan should be abolished Taiwan needs a new constitution, as the current one was adopted in Nanjing in 1946, when the Republic of China (ROC) represented all of China, while the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan should be abolished, legal experts and academics said yesterday during a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Chang Kun-sheng (張錕盛), a law professor and secretary-general of the Taiwan Administrative Law Association, said that it is time to draft a new constitution. The ROC Constitution was adopted during a National Constituent Assembly meeting in Nanjing shortly after World War II and before the Chinese Civil War had fully erupted,
The COVID-19 pandemic might not have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, China, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. While many countries are experiencing second waves of COVID-19 infections, many are also lifting lockdowns to revive their economies, allowing travelers to cross national borders, Chen said. Academics have been questioning whether genetic mutations in the novel coronavirus in different countries have made it more infectious, he added. Academics from different backgrounds have conducted phylogenetic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences, he said, adding that the studies can help scientists understand how the virus spread among