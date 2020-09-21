Two Control Yuan members yesterday said they had applied to open an investigation into actions of former Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) when he was director of Kaohsiung’s Information Bureau, amid allegations he might have abused his position by engaging in multiple affairs at the same time.
The Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine earlier this month reported that Ting had relationships with four women in 2014, even though he was engaged to be married.
The report led Ting to submit his resignation to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sept. 9 and to apologize for the trouble the scandal had caused his superiors and everyone concerned.
Photo: Li Hsin-fang, Taipei Times
One of the women, a reporter, alleged Ting had asked her to have abortions three times during their affair, and that Ting had intimidated her when she attempted to end the affair to start a relationship with someone else.
Control Yuan members Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) and Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) said they had contacted the reporter and hoped she would help the investigation to determine whether Ting’s alleged affairs affected his administrative responsibilities.
However, to protect her interests, they contacted her as members of the new National Human Rights Committee, not as Control Yuan members, they said.
They sent her a text message, indicating that they sympathized with her position, to avoid any misunderstanding that she was facing accusations, the pair said.
They did not ask for an immediate response, but left their contact information so that she could get in touch with them at her convenience, if she chose to, amid reports that the woman became depressed as a result of the affair and the abortions.
No details about the investigation would be made public to protect the privacy of all those who might be involved in the probe, they said.
Wang and Chi said they had not ruled out questioning Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊), who was Kaohsiung mayor from Dec. 25, 2006, to April 20, 2018.
Chen is alleged to have ignored a request to deal with Ting at the time, but her office has said that she did not receive any such request.
Control Yuan members would follow the law and their authority in investigating the case, Chen said, adding that she was not concerned about such a probe.
