NTUH’s stroke technique has low mortality rate

By Chien Hui-ju and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A minimally invasive surgical technique developed by National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) has a perioperative mortality of 2.4 percent, the lowest across Asia, the hospital said on Friday.

The hospital said that over the past few years, it has treated more than 400 patients diagnosed with cerebral hemorrhage — one of two main types of stroke, which the Ministry of Health and Welfare has ranked as the fourth leading cause of death in Taiwan.

Ministry statistics show that 12,000 people per year die of stroke.

While hemorrhagic strokes are less common — 30 to 40 percent, compared with 60 to 70 percent for ischemic strokes — strokes from a cerebral hemorrhage are more lethal, as the fatality rate is 60 percent, the hospital said.

The conventional surgical method — that is, using metal hooks to pry the brain apart so that the surgeon has a wider field of view — runs the risk of causing cerebral atrophy, said surgeon Huang Po-hao (黃博浩) of the hospital’s neurosurgery department.

Endoscopy, a minimally invasive technique that uses a surgical cannula — a very small, flexible tube — to peel back cranial nerves and increase the surgeon’s field of view, lowers the risk of damaging the brain by up to 30 percent, he said.

The low fatality rate of patients with spontaneous cerebral hemorrhage is thanks to the hospital’s ability to limit the wound during surgery and its reaction time, Huang said.

“We operate as soon as the patient is diagnosed with a hemorrhage,” Huang added.

Eighty-five percent of the hospital’s patients receive treatment the moment they are diagnosed, with the mean time from diagnosis to end of surgery being four hours, he said, citing hospital statistics.

The average time in US hospitals is 24 hours, while the University of Tokyo Hospital and Seoul National University Hospital average 8 hours, he added.

Separately, the hospital said that it expects to obtain certification from the US Food and Drug Administration in the next six months for a minimally invasive endoscopy method to assist in removing blood clots.