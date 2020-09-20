Early lymphoma is treatable: doctor

By Dennis Xie / Staff writer, with CNA





Early signs and symptoms of lymphoma include unexplained weight loss and lumps in the neck, underarms or groin, but early diagnosis can lead to successful treatment, a doctor said on Tuesday last week, which was World Lymphoma Awareness Day.

Of all people with cancer, those with lymphoma, if treated early, have a higher five-year survival rate, physician Feng Ying-hsun (馮盈勳) told an event at the Tainan-based Chi Mei Medical Center, where he heads the Hematology and Oncology Department.

Treatment of stage 1 lymphoma can result in a survival rate of up to 80 or 90 percent, with the prospect of a full recovery, Feng added.

Other signs and symptoms of lymphoma include fever, unknown skin rashes and itching, night sweats, and coughing or shortness of breath, Feng said, adding that people who lose 5 percent of their body weight within three months should also be on the alert.

Also on Tuesday, the Hope Foundation for Cancer Care launched the nation’s first digital tool dedicated to helping people with lymphoma learn more about the condition and to track their treatment better.

Taiwan has about 1,700 new lymphoma cases per year, with the number having grown more than 1.3 times over the past two decades, significantly higher than the US’ 50 percent rise over the same period, Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics showed.

Lymphoma has more than 60 subtypes, making it the most complex type of cancer, the foundation said, adding that patients often need to do a lot of research after being diagnosed because there are various treatment options for each subtype.

The chatbot “Lymphoma Strategy” (淋巴癌攻略) — developed by the foundation, the Taiwan Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the Hematology Society of Taiwan — helps those with lymphoma find the best treatment and facilitates doctor-patient communication, it said.

The chatbot’s My Medical Notes function allows patients to record and track their progress through the different stages of their treatment, and to create a customized list of questions that they can raise at hospital visits, it said.

The questions are compiled after chatbot users finish personal assessments in nine areas, including life quality expectations, sexual and reproductive health, and their comfort level with paying out-of-pocket medical expenses, it said.

The chatbot functions can be accessed on the Line messaging app or the Internet, it said, adding that people who prefer listening over reading can use the chatbot’s text-to-speech function.