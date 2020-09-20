MRT art with YouTuber’s son to be taken down early

By Chou Min-hung and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





After sparking controversy, an exhibition featuring the son of YouTuber Tsai A-ga (蔡阿嘎) at A2 Sanchong MRT Station is to shutter at the end of this month, instead of in February next year.

Seeking to satisfy his YouTube fans, Tsai had the idea of decorating the station on the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Access MRT System with images of his two-year-old son, he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

However, after a negative public reaction to the new theme, Tsai said that he consulted with Taoyuan Metro Corp and decided to close the exhibition early.

A girl takes a selfie with YouTuber Tsai A-ga, left, at Sanchong MRT Station on the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Access MRT System on Sept. 7. Photo provided by Taoyuan Metro Corp

Reports that Tsai was given use of the space without paying a rental fee — normally NT$7.9 million (US$270,993) — sparked a public outcry.

Some accused Tsai of profiteering at the expense of his son, others questioned what his son had to do with New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), while still others said that the exhibition made the station “cuter,” the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported.

The rental fee was waived on condition that Tsai would provide promotionals of equal or greater worth for the station, said a Taoyuan Metro employee, who asked not to be identified.

The employee said that Tsai added six videos and 48 posts to his YouTube channel, reaching more than 45 million people — a value exceeding the normal rental fee.

Tsai said that as the decision to shutter the exhibition was mutual, there were no penalties or concern about a breach of contract.

The exhibition, which opened on July 18 and was to close at the end of February next year, has increased passenger traffic at the station by 46 percent, compared with before the COVID-19 pandemic, Taoyuan Metro Corp chairman Liu Kun-i (劉坤億) said.

The theme has increased daily station traffic by an average of 923 people, generating more than NT$2 million in MRT fares, he added.

Taoyuan County Councilor Lee Po-fang (李柏坊) said that the premature closing was a good thing, as the exhibition probably did more to boost Tsai’s fame than to increase station revenue.

The curation of the exhibition lacked proper procedures, Taoyuan County Councilor Liu Sheng-chuan (劉勝全) said, urging Taoyuan Metro to develop regulations for such advertising efforts.

Taoyuan Metro should require business proposals and select the one that best suits its interests, the employee said, adding that it should consider inviting a third party to review cooperation proposals.