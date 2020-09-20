After sparking controversy, an exhibition featuring the son of YouTuber Tsai A-ga (蔡阿嘎) at A2 Sanchong MRT Station is to shutter at the end of this month, instead of in February next year.
Seeking to satisfy his YouTube fans, Tsai had the idea of decorating the station on the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Access MRT System with images of his two-year-old son, he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.
However, after a negative public reaction to the new theme, Tsai said that he consulted with Taoyuan Metro Corp and decided to close the exhibition early.
Photo provided by Taoyuan Metro Corp
Reports that Tsai was given use of the space without paying a rental fee — normally NT$7.9 million (US$270,993) — sparked a public outcry.
Some accused Tsai of profiteering at the expense of his son, others questioned what his son had to do with New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), while still others said that the exhibition made the station “cuter,” the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported.
The rental fee was waived on condition that Tsai would provide promotionals of equal or greater worth for the station, said a Taoyuan Metro employee, who asked not to be identified.
The employee said that Tsai added six videos and 48 posts to his YouTube channel, reaching more than 45 million people — a value exceeding the normal rental fee.
Tsai said that as the decision to shutter the exhibition was mutual, there were no penalties or concern about a breach of contract.
The exhibition, which opened on July 18 and was to close at the end of February next year, has increased passenger traffic at the station by 46 percent, compared with before the COVID-19 pandemic, Taoyuan Metro Corp chairman Liu Kun-i (劉坤億) said.
The theme has increased daily station traffic by an average of 923 people, generating more than NT$2 million in MRT fares, he added.
Taoyuan County Councilor Lee Po-fang (李柏坊) said that the premature closing was a good thing, as the exhibition probably did more to boost Tsai’s fame than to increase station revenue.
The curation of the exhibition lacked proper procedures, Taoyuan County Councilor Liu Sheng-chuan (劉勝全) said, urging Taoyuan Metro to develop regulations for such advertising efforts.
Taoyuan Metro should require business proposals and select the one that best suits its interests, the employee said, adding that it should consider inviting a third party to review cooperation proposals.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Huang’s body was found just outside the bathroom and showed no signs of a struggle, and no alcohol or drugs were found Singer and actor Alien Huang (黃鴻升) was found dead at his home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) yesterday. He was 36. Huang was also known by the nickname Xiao Gui (“little ghost”). His body was found when his father went to check on him after being unable to reach him by telephone, and called emergency services to the house at 11am, the Taipei City Police Department said. Huang’s body, which was discovered just outside the bathroom, showed no signs of a physical struggle, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, police said, adding that no drugs or alcohol were
Scooter riders should regularly clean their helmets, especially in summer, to prevent dirt and sweat from accumulating and causing scalp problems, such as hair loss and permanent baldness, a dermatologist has warned. Poor hygiene practices by helmet wearers often lead to scalp problems, such as bacterial folliculitis, tinea capitis and seborrheic dermatitis, Lu Pei-hsuan (呂佩璇) at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital said on Aug 31. The first step to maintain good scalp care is proper hair washing, as shampoo residues can easily cause dandruff and itchy scalps, while improper scratching will cause inflammation, Lu said. The best way to wash your hair is to
CONFIRMED IN PHILIPPINES: The CECC would conduct contact tracing for the migrant workers to determine if they had come into contact with elderly people or children Six Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home from Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported a case of imported COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 500. Philippine authorities reported four of the cases through the National IHR Focal Point, while the other two were reported by the company that they had worked for in Taiwan. The six — five women and one man — are aged from their 20s to 40s, and worked as in-home care workers, domestic workers, factory workers and sailors in Taiwan, said Minister of Health and
INTIMIDATION: Chinese military maneuvers have mostly led to heightened support for Taiwan’s defense forces, while China appears poised to continue its campaign China’s incessant military activities in and near the Taiwan Strait over the past several months are “greater in meaning than in substance,” and are aimed at polarizing Taiwanese society, a researcher said in a report published on Friday. China has attempted to intimidate Taiwan through military threats, while at the same time calling on Taiwanese and US officials to practice restraint, which is aimed at causing a rift between those who prefer resistance against China and those who prefer peace, said Lee Kuan-cheng (李冠成), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. “China’s goal is to obscure public awareness