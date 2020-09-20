Foul play suspected as four people die in Taichung blaze

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA





Taichung authorities investigating a fatal fire that tore through several buildings yesterday found three household gas canisters at a burned-out residence. They said that someone likely lit them to cause an explosion and the subsequent blaze killed four people and left one injured.

Nearby residents in Longjing District (龍井) said they heard a loud explosion and saw flames pouring out of the residence at 4:16am yesterday.

Firefighters arrived shortly after receiving an alarm and worked until shortly after 5am to extinguish the fire.

The city’s fire department said that the explosion occurred at a residential building near the Tunghai Night Market (東海商圈) and quickly engulfed buildings across the street.

Firefighters found the charred bodies of a husband, wife and child in one building, as well as the burnt body of an elderly man in another.

Authorities later identified the family as a man surnamed Chen (陳), 42, a woman surnamed Chiang (蔣), 37, and their eight-year-old son, while the 73-year-old was surnamed Wu (吳).

A man surnamed Chang (張), 38, living in a third building, escaped the fire, but was hospitalized with minor injuries, the department said.

Investigators said that the couple had divorced in May, but continued to live together, likely due to financial reasons.

Chiang filed reports of domestic violence against Chen in 2017 and 2018 with the police, they added.

Shortly before the explosion, neighbors reportedly heard a child crying and a couple arguing, then a woman yelling for help, with media reports speculating that the incident was a murder-suicide instigated by the husband.