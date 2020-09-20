Three imported cases confirmed

THOROUGH TRACING: The Central Epidemic Command Center said that 122 close contacts of six Filipinos who had tested positive had negative PCR and antibody test results

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 506.

The center also said that 122 close contacts of six Filipinos –– who tested positive after recently returning to the Philippines from Taiwan — all had negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antibody test results.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the three imported cases were travelers from the Philippines, Myanmar and Japan.

CASE NO. 504

Case No. 504 is a Filipino in his 20s, who did not experience any symptoms when he arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, but was tested at the airport before being quarantined at a centralized quarantine facility, he said.

The man on Friday began producing sputum and his test result returned positive yesterday, Chuang said.

CASE NO. 505

Case No. 505 is a Taiwanese in his 30s who traveled to Myanmar on business in February and returned to Taiwan on Thursday with no symptoms, Chuang said, adding that the man reported to an airport quarantine officer that he had a meal with a confirmed COVID-19 case in Myanmar, so he was tested at the airport before being quarantined at a centralized quarantine facility.

The man later on Thursday had an itchy throat and on Friday developed other symptoms, including a cough, sore throat and stuffy nose, before his test returned positive yesterday, Chuang said.

CASE NO. 506

Case No. 506 is a Taiwanese in her 50s who permanently lives in Japan, he said, adding that the woman had a sore throat from Aug. 28 to 30 before returning to Taiwan on Sep. 11 to attend a funeral.

She was tested at the airport because she had been coughing, but the test result returned negative, Chuang added.

By Friday, she had not experienced symptoms, so she applied for conditional compassionate leave from home quarantine — which requires a negative result from a COVID-19 test paid out-of-pocket — to attend the funeral, but the test result returned positive yesterday, he said.

The three infected people have been hospitalized for treatment and passengers who sat close to them on their flights to Taiwan have been placed on 14 days of home isolation, while the crew members were asked to perform self-health management, he said.

Even though the PCR and antibody test results of the Filipino workers’ close contacts in Taiwan returned negative, Chuang said that the CECC contacted the Philippine authorities to request its testing method and the cycle threshold (Ct) values from the workers’ PRC tests.

However, they only replied that their testing method has been verified, but did not provide the Ct values, he added.