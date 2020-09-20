Hualien Prison yesterday denied allegations that former Hualien County commissioner Fu Kun-chi has been enjoying special privileges.
Fu, 58, is serving two years and 10 months in prison. He was convicted of stock manipulation and insider trading in a case that began in 1999.
Although elected as an independent legislator in the last election, Fu is closely aligned with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), despite leaving it in 2009.
Fu is known as the “King of Hualien” (花蓮王) because of his power and personal connections.
A person who works inside Hualien Prison said a prison section chief surnamed Lee (李) and two of Lee’s subordinates, surnamed Kuo (郭) and Lu (呂), attend to Fu’s needs.
The person, who asked to remain anonymous, said that Fu can wear athletic shoes when outside his cell, while all other inmates only have flip-flops.
Prisoners can go outside to exercise for one hour per day, but the warden put a halt to this during most of July and last month due to a shortage of staff, although Fu was still allowed to go outside, the person said.
All inmates have restrictions on seeing visitors and receiving food prepared outside the prison, and are required to work daily producing handicraft, the person said.
However, Fu does no work at all, and is allowed to meet visitors and have meals delivered from outside daily, they said.
When leaving the prison for medical treatment, prisoners must wear handcuffs and leg shackles, but Fu has visited hospitals in Hualien City and did not have to wear handcuffs or leg shackles, in contravention of the Prison Act (監獄行刑法), the person said.
Hualien Prison Warden Ge Huang-ming (葛煌明) yesterday issued a statement denying the allegations.
Fu does not enjoy any special privileges, and everything has been done in accordance with prison regulations, Ge said.
