KMT’s Johnny Chiang to speak at defense event

By Lin Liang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) is to speak at the 19th US-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference on Oct. 5 and 6, the first time the party is to present its national defense policy and views regarding Taiwan’s situation in the region.

Chiang attended last year as a legislator, the KMT said on Thursday, adding that he would invite a senior national defense expert to join him, to further highlight the emphasis the KMT places on national defense industry collaborations with Washington.

US arms sales are paramount to the Republic of China’s national defense, but both sides of the Taiwan Strait should exercise restraint in political and military matters, and seek to restabilize ties, especially as they are rapidly deteriorating, Chiang said.

He called on the public to assess how arms sales are prioritized and urged the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to be more transparent over whether purchases of US arms are using funds meant for indigenous national defense programs.

The KMT said that it has kept channels of communication open with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and has been in regular contact with it.

Chiang has met with AIT Director William Christensen twice since he became party chairman in March, it said.

The party has many channels of communication, formal and informal, with the US government, the KMT said, adding that if the Democratic Progressive Party is afraid to convey information to the US, it would be more than willing to shoulder the responsibility to facilitate communication between the Taiwanese people and US officials.

The conference is held annually by the US-Taiwan Business Council, which is chaired by former US deputy secretary of defense Paul Wolfowitz.